Genoa – 423 out of 1,443 swabs processed were the new Covid positives recorded in the last week in Liguria (30 August – 5 September), where the total cases increased by 123 units from 6,827 to 6,950. Hospitalized people increased by 14 units from 84 to 98, of which only one is in intensive care. No deaths were recorded. These are data that emerge from the Liguria Region bulletin.

The new cases were 245 in ASL 1 of Imperia, 69 in ASL 2 of Savona, 27 in ASL 3 of Genoa, 80 in ASL 4 of Chiavari, none in ASL 5 of La Spezia and 2 not attributable to domicile in Liguria. The Ligurian province that today has the most Covid positives is Genoa with 4,072 cases, followed by Savona with 1,021, La Spezia with 744 and Imperia with 738, to which must be added 213 positives residing outside the Region or coming from abroad and 162 in the process of verify.