LONDON — In the days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year, Carlos Haslett, 66, was overcome with sadness. But he didn’t have much time to indulge in those feelings.

“I felt a weight of responsibility,” he said. “The moment has come”.

Haslett, a longtime impersonator of the Queen’s eldest son Charles, spent more than 5,000 pounds (about $6,200) to “make me more like royalty than I was,” he said. He bought a custom gray toupee, two double-breasted suits and a gold signet ring like the one worn by the new monarch, King Carlos III. He also ordered special putty so that his ears would stick out like the King’s.

As the 74-year-old King adjusts to his new role, so do those who are hired to impersonate him at fundraisers, raffles, coronation celebrations and corporate parties. After years of struggling to get hired, Carlos’ doppelgangers said they were delighted to be in the spotlight.

Guy Ingle, 62, another longtime Charles impersonator, said he was often in the background at events, behind women impersonating Queen Elizabeth. “It was very frustrating.”

To make matters worse, he added, the impersonators of Prince William and his wife, Catherine, always had a lot more work than the doubles of Carlos.

However, Ingle said that today he has been overwhelmed and surprised by the number of people who want to hire him. He has 12 engagements this spring and said prices for him have doubled since Carlos ascended the throne in September. He declined to comment on how much he earns, but said he once earned around 800 pounds (about $980) for an appearance at a party celebrating the opening of a new terminal at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Ian Lieber, another Carlos impersonator and retired interior designer, recently signed with an agent. After decades of strangers mistaking him for Carlos, Lieber, 81, thought it might be worth his while to turn pro. “It just takes you into a fantasy world, really,” he said, noting that he has a corporate luncheon engagement and a few other potential opportunities.

Before, there was little demand for Carlos lookalikes, said Susan Scott, an impersonator agent.

Charles was heir to the throne longer than anyone in the history of the British monarchy.

Haslett attributed the low demand to Charles not being “as flawless” as his mother, referring to his turbulent marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales, and his infidelity. More recently, a report found that one of his charities had accepted a one million pound ($1.2 million) donation from Osama bin Laden’s family.

Carlos has not achieved the same popularity as the beloved Queen. Just over half of the British public have a favorable opinion of Charles, who is less popular than his sister Princess Anne and her son and daughter-in-law Prince William and Catherine, a January Ipsos poll shows.

Charles’ coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. As Carlos and the Carlos look-alikes prepare for her, the Queen’s impersonators are realizing that the demand for them may be over. Jeanette Vane, a Queen impersonator, was still willing to work, Scott said. “She misses him terribly,” she said.

Mary Reynolds, another impersonator, steps down out of respect for the Queen after 50 years of impersonating her. Reynolds, 89, said she turned down an appearance at Fortnum & Mason, London’s historic tea emporium, a few months after the Queen’s death. The store hired Ingle as Carlos in her place.

Reynolds said she has been concentrating on helping with the royal transition, offering wardrobe advice to a woman posing as Camilla, the wife of King Charles. “Even with the impersonators, it’s like family,” Reynolds said.

An uncomfortable part of being like someone is coming across the real thing. In Haslett’s case, this happened 24 years ago, at an event in a London theater for Carlos’ 50th birthday. Haslett was hired to be a double for Charles in the audience, while Prince Charles made a surprise appearance on stage.

After the show, Haslett approached the real Prince, who told him, “You’re just here to get information for your act, aren’t you?” Haslett replied, “Yes, Your Highness, exactly.”

