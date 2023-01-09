The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, announced this weekend the resignation of the Minister of Justice, Marcela Ríos, barely a week after the controversy sparked by the presidential pardons of 12 convicted of the 2019 social riots and a former member of the radical armed group Manuel Rodríguez Patriotic Front (FPMR), which fought against the dictatorship.

He also confirmed the dismissal of his chief of staff and main adviser, Matías Meza-Lopehandía, a lawyer specializing in human rights and indigenous peoples who had accompanied him since the electoral campaign.

This is the second major government crisis that the president has faced since he took office in March 2021.

Both Ríos and Meza-Lopehandía come from the Social Convergence, a party that defines itself as “feminist, socialist and libertarian” and that is part of the Broad Front, the coalition of leftist formations that support the president.

In a brief statement, the president argued that the resignation of Ríos, with which there was already speculation since Friday afternoon, is due to the confusion that occurred at the time of “executing my decision to grant pardons and also considering the need to strengthen the political management of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights”.

“When situations of these characteristics occur in politics, we must assume responsibilities,” the president settled from the La Moneda Palace, who on Friday met at the last minute with Ríos and the Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, also critical of the management of the pardons.

Replacing Ríos, the lawyer Luis Cordero Vega will assume the direction of the ministry, who “will join the government team in the coming days, since to date he is out of the country.”

Gabriel Boric, President of Chile, announced the pardon on December 30.

Opposition pressures

The second great crisis of the Boric government in just ten months broke out on Friday after the granting of pardons to 13 people was announced on December 30, among them the former guerrilla Jorge Mateluna, and grew throughout the week after the curriculum of one of those arrested for the riots was made public, who accumulated five sentences for minor crimes and 26 cases.

Mateluna was sentenced to prison for his participation in a robbery at a bank branch after being convicted in a process plagued with irregularities and marked by the defendant’s insistence that he was confused with another.

As soon as the news broke, the ultra-conservative Independent Democratic Union (UDI) party, formed at the time of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990), harshly criticized the president and announced the abandonment of the transversal security table, formed by the government to find solutions to the issue that most concerns Chileans.

I invite all political forces so that we can focus on the urgent needs of our people

An effort led by the Minister of the Interior, who entered the government in September after the first major crisis and who represents a more temperate wing, of a socialist nature.

Pressure on the government was added during the week by the conservative opposition party Renovación Nacional (RN), which threatened to present a constitutional accusation against the minister for the pardons and for the errors in announcing them.

In a first communication, it was announced that there were 11 pardoned, ten prisoners of the outbreak and the frontist. But after minutes of confusion and tension between La Moneda and Justicia, and with the opposition already up in arms, the statement was corrected. and it was confirmed that there were thirteen pardoned, including that of Luis Castillo, the protester of the five convictions.

This Monday, the spokeswoman for the Government of Chile, Camila Vallejo, affirmed that the decision on the presidential pardons could be “different” if the president Gabriel Boric “had had all the elements in view”, although he ruled out a “legal defect”. of the measure and a possible revocation.

The second crisis of the Boric government

The first crisis of Boric’s government took place after the triumph of the rejection in the plebiscite to change the constitution held on September 4 and then two of his closest collaborators fell, the Minister of the Interior, Izkia Siches, and the minister of relations with the Government with Congress, Giorgio Jackson.

President of Chile, Gabriel Boric.

In addition, it meant a more moderate turn to the left, creating the first fissures in the government collation. A trend towards dialogue that now seems more dominant.

“I invite all political forces so that we can focus on the urgent needs of our people and quickly legislate the package of economic measures that we presented yesterday, approve the appointment of a national prosecutor who guarantees the institutionality to be able to prosecute and combat the delinquency with all the force of the law, to advance in a pension reform that has already waited too long”, concluded Boric.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

​*With information from EFE