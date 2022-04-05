There will be ‘Dry Law’ in Mexico City, due to the mandate revocation queryof the president of the republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwhich will take place this Sunday, April 10, 2021.

The information was released this Tuesday, April 5, by the Head of Government of the Mexico CityClaudia Sheinbaum, at a press conference.

Therefore it will ban the sale of alcoholic beverages to the public in the establishments of the capital of the countrysaid the president of the capital.

He pointed out, without giving further details, that in establishments such as restaurants these can be served beverages, said. He added that on Thursday all the details about the application of the law.

He added that the ‘Dry Law’ on the Mexico City will start this coming Saturday April 9th ​​and will be in force all next Sunday April 10th, the day on which the mandate revocation query.

Read more: “It is essential to promote culture”: Sheinbaum on the Sistine Chapel in the Zócalo of CDMX

police operation

Sheinbaum He said that this coming Wednesday at a press conference the details of the police operation which will be carried out by the mandate revocation query.

He stated that the number of police officers of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of the Mexico Citywho will participate in the care of the consultation. He explained that some are already taking care of the tickets of the query.