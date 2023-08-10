Almost all those who have knowledge of the health events of recent years agreed with the disappearance of Insabi and its replacement by the decentralized organization IMSS-Bienestar (Health Services of the Mexican Social Security Institute for Welfare). The termination of Insabi seemed appropriate in view of its failure to extend services to the population without labor social security. Instead, it caused much confusion that Alejandro Calderón Alipi was appointed as the new general director of the IMSS-Bienestar, replacing Gisela Lara, who has extensive experience not only in the IMSS, but also in working with the rural and suburban population without social Security.

The strangeness about this appointment derives from the trajectory of this person as the person responsible for the purchase of medicines for the public health sector. As he is widely known, he failed in this task. To save the public health sector from drug shortages, he hired Unops, the only commercial company of the UN. It also failed to acquire and distribute enough medicines for the country’s public sector, which led to another unsuccessful intervention by Insabi. And now Calderón Alipi, the person responsible for these failures, is named general director of the OPD IMSS-Bienestar. Almost simultaneously, the highest authority of Insabi, Juan Antonio Ferrer, was appointed Undersecretary of Integration and Development of the federal Ministry of Health, a position that disappeared in June 2020 as part of the reduction of State secretariats.

In order to understand these strange movements in the most discredited State Secretariat of the current government, it is insufficient to argue that it was weakened by the bad neoliberal policies implemented during the PRI and PAN governments. Indeed, there is some truth in it, but the “really existing” policies during the current six-year term have inherited neoliberal traits and little correspondence is observed between the facts and the anti-neoliberal discourse. Strictly speaking, only the general director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, is saved, who has achieved much more in the federalization process in one year than the Insabi in three years.

The current anti-neoliberal discourse does not analyze in depth what are the pillars of the neoliberal health project, which has been the dominant project in Mexico since at least 1983. That is, several of the current senior officials shared it in their previous positions in the public sector. . As is well known, the basic belief of neoliberal thought is that the market is the best allocator or distributor of resources. In this belief, attempts have been made to convert the public health system into a market with strong public subsidies. The previous necessary step is to separate the functions of regulation, financing and provision of services to promote competition, a step that has been implemented in the entire public sector, not only in health ministries.

There have even been attempts to universalize health services under this model with basic service packages, as was the case with Seguro Popular. A previous step is to pay for the different services to be able to exchange them between, for example, the Health Secretariats and the IMSS. Another related attempt, made under neoliberal governments, was to build integrated health networks within the public sector through inter-institutional agreements. It is also noteworthy that this model placed great emphasis on the first level of care with the strengthening of promotion and prevention. To maintain that the problem with this model was corruption, even though there were many spaces for it, is an inadequate simplification that does not allow us to understand its conceptual and operational errors. On the contrary, it is necessary to know these processes and analyze them if we want to break with neoliberalism and advance in the construction of a paradigm of a comprehensive and equal right to health, which can hardly be achieved by seeing it as a good traded in the market. For now we can see that the current public budget dedicated to health is not enough for this desire.