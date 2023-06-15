A 5-year-old boy died and his mother and three-year-old sister are in critical condition after his car collided with another vehicle in which five young people were traveling that, according to the first hypotheses, They carried out a viral challenge for social networks that consists of driving uninterruptedly for 50 hours.

The accident occurred on Wednesday night in the Casal Palocco neighborhood, in Rome, Italy, and the vehicle, a rental Lamborghini, crashed at high speed into the Smart in which the family was traveling, as reported by the local media on Thursday.

According to what emerged from the first investigations, the police seized the mobile phones of the young people on board the SUV to check what they were doing at that time.

The five young people are famous on social networks for recording videos with luxury cars and, according to the same sources, at that time they were doing a challenge that consisted of driving non-stop for 50 hours. The young people had already been driving through the streets of Rome for two days.

Boy who died in an accident in Rome, the crazy challenges of youtubers: “Driving for more than 50 hours”. who are the 4 guys The group is called TheBorderline and has more than 600,000 followers on the social network. Vito Loiacono was behind the wheel when the Lamborghini… pic.twitter.com/m6o9Rtzzri – Tribuna Digital7 (@TribunaLibreES) June 15, 2023

It is about four boys and a girl in their 20s who are part of a Youtube groupwith 600,000 subscribers and more than 152 million views since 2020, who organizes challenges online.

“The five are part of a group present on YouTube that organizes online challenges with voting, paid clicks and prize money, including staying in a car for fifty hours straight,” he reported. Corriere della Sera.

The accident occurred on a two-way highway, when the car in which the young people were traveling invaded the opposite lane, colliding with the vehicle in which the family was traveling and that, according to local media, he was on his way to the nursery.

On board the family vehicle – according to the local newspaper Corriere della Sera – were Elena Uccello, 29, along with her two children: Aura, four; and Manuel, five years old.

In Rome, a 5-year-old bimbo is dead in uno scontro fra auto a Casal Palocco. The Smart was traveling with her 29-year-old mother, the 3-year-old sister, in grave conditions, if she was hired with an SUV with 4 cars on board. pic.twitter.com/P2dUppwfEu — Franco Scarsella (@FrancoScarsell2) June 14, 2023

Little Manuel died shortly after in the emergency room of the Grassi hospital, where he was taken by ambulance, while his mother and sister are admitted with a reserved prognosis at the Sant’Eugenio hospital.

It remains to be clarified who was driving the vehicle that invaded the lane at the moment of impact since In the videos, young people change places and, above all, the driver’s seat.

Police launched an involuntary manslaughter investigation.

The mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, sent his condolences to the family: “I hope that the mother and little sister recover soon and that the police find out who is responsible for what happened as soon as possible,” he wrote on his social networks.

