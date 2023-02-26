Mexico.- Apparently the music promoter Pepe Garza and the singer José Torres would have agreed to work together, but at the last minute the former terminated the contract they had signed due to misinterpretation of the singer.

Through Tik Tok, Pepe Garza tells José Torres to say “forget about the contract; it’s void”, given that Torres would have done some things that Garza did not like.

“José had doubts about a contract he signed, it may not be favorable for him. Forget about the contract; it is cancelled, and I want to tell the public that a contract is signed with a music company, they are contracts in which the artist has to give up social networks, digital monetization rights, you have to sign to work all the events and give a percentage to the music company.”

Garza also explains that apparently Torres would not have understood the clauses of the contract and clarifies that Torres was signed for three songs, not as an exclusive, therefore “I could record with any other company if I wanted, We only asked him to produce three songs in one year,” says Garza, who clarifies that today no one signs a contract like that and they did it with José Torres at Estrella Music.

“In addition, José is viralizing ideas that have nothing to do with reality and they obey bad decisions on the part of some edges. Estrella Music did not intend to take advantage of José Torres in any way.”

Pepe Garza, who knows “all, all” in the musical field in the USA, finally sends a forceful message to Torres on Tik Tok: “José Torres sleep peacefully, you have no obligation to me or to Estrella Music, forget about it’s.”

