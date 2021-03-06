When she landed as Minister of Justice, she had widespread acceptance in Comodoro Py. Many know there of her career as Secretary of Justice, her time at the Council of the Magistracy, her training. Marcela Losardo was for many members of the Judicial Power, the person with whom to advance with reforms that the sector needs, and that approach exclude the project submitted by Alberto Fernández to Congress. His departure from the portfolio impacted the Retirement Courts, a definition was shared by some magistrates: “She is not the minister of war they want.”

With a career in the judicial field, with an institutional trajectory and Alberto Fernández’s trust is added, this is how she is considered in the corridors of Comodoro Py Marcela Losardo. The resignation from the Ministry of Justice is seen by many members of the Judicial Power, as “a blow to the heart of the President and a bad sign“.

That analysis, in which prosecutors and some judges from different instances in the Federal Courts agreed, is rooted in Cristina Kirchner’s harsh criticism of Justice, which she described as a “rotten and perverse” system. The proposal has other antecedents that a member of the Public Prosecutor’s Office quickly lists: the judicial reform, the modification of the judicial pension system, the summons to 200 judges and prosecutors, the changes that Kirchnerism seeks to make on the law that governs all prosecutors , added to the key positions that are vacant.

Everything seems to be part of the same puzzle, where the Government’s message is forceful: it disapproves of the actions of the Justice, more specifically the jurisdiction that investigates corruption, that is: Comodoro Py. President Fernández said repeatedly, replicating the statements of Cristina Kirchner, who has eight causes for alleged corruption brought to trial, that some judges and prosecutors were executing arms of lawfare, the theory of using causes for the persecution of political leaders.

In that crossfire, however, Marcela Losardo for many, was a luck of “bridge that maintained a certain equanimity”, as described by one magistrate. There was dialogue at the beginning of her administration, and there were those who believed that she, as a minister, was going to be able to face the necessary reforms to the system. But the harsh speech of the Casa Rosada against the Judicial Power, complicated its situation to the point of placing it “in an uncomfortable place”, as indicated by official sources.

The first short circuit was the project sent by Alberto Fernández to Congress, which among other things, seeks to liquefy the power of the judges Comodoro, tripling the number of dispatches. Kirchnerism did not hesitate to criticize it indoors, when Losardo’s silence was prolonged on the reform, and the operation of the Justice. On the other side, there were those who asked the Minister for greater support for the Judiciary.

Despite this, and these internal criticisms, such as external claims, progress is being made towards the accusatory system and on that level, Losardo played an important role. Now, the verb is used in the past. So, some prosecutors and judges, including chambermaids, who are still digesting the critical words uttered a few hours ago by Cristina Kirchner, agree that the Government “his resignation, deepen the confrontation with Justice “, and they repeat:” Losardo is not the minister of war that the vice president wants. “

The pressure for Losardo to leave the Justice portfolio, was taken in several offices in the Retirement Courts, as “a clear message to Comodoro Py”, as remarked by a judicial official, and a “hard blow to the heart of Alberto Fernández.” Friends from college, partners in the law firm, extreme trust, are part of that record. Some slide, which is another arm wrestling that Juan Martín Mena wins, the second in the portfolio and Cristina Kirchner’s man.

“There is no going back, that’s it,” slipped a member of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, giving Losardo’s exit from the Ministry a direct anchor with the strong criticism of the Executive Branch of justice and the latest announcements by the President: a reform of the Council of the Magistracy that is in charge of the selection of judges, and a commission to prosecute magistrates, something to which the Minister herself sought to lower her tone, but which immediately followed, reinforced the speech of the vice president in the hearing on Thursday before the Cassation Chamber.