Under the motto “United and there for one another”, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will award 15 citizens with the Federal Cross of Merit on October 1st. Thomas Hitzlsperger is one of them.
The chairman of the board of VfB Stuttgart will be honored for his “great voluntary commitment” for the association “Show your face – for a cosmopolitan Germany”, the project “Football for Diversity – Football Against Homophobia and Sexism” and for township children in South Africa, like that Office of the Federal President announced in a statement on Tuesday.
Hitzlsperger, who in 2014 became the first German professional footballer to publicly acknowledge his homosexuality, had “removed the taboo on homosexuality in football and sport and contributed to a broad and factual debate on discrimination in sport.” His social engagement shows “how important it is to break down prejudices for a successful coexistence in an open society.”
“The award is a confirmation that my socio-political engagement is having an impact and motivates other people to also get involved,” said Hitzlsperger dpa about the award (quoted via IMAGE). “Personally, I am experiencing a small step but steady improvement in how professional football deals with it. I was able to go my way free of prejudices to the top of a Bundesliga club.” In addition, Hitzlsperger welcomes “that the commitment to social issues like this in football is now seen by a large majority of clubs, associations and fans as important and worthy of support.”
