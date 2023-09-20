New York (AFP) – Climate Week, held each year in New York, is underway, bringing together activists, politicians and business leaders for hundreds of events aimed at addressing the planet’s crisis.

But the intense lights that give the “city that never sleeps” its iconic glow have long been a source of frustration for activists, something that contradicts the spirit of conservation embodied by the annual summit, which takes place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

“We have a long way to go until a brightly lit city is seen for what it is, an appalling waste of energy and something that is having a direct impact on the natural world,” Ruskin Hartley, director of the Center, told AFP. International Dark-Sky Association (IDA).

According to figures from the US Department of Energy, outdoor lighting in the United States annually consumes enough energy to power 35 million homes. At any given time, only 1% of artificial light reaches human eyes, the agency says.

Citywide energy estimates are difficult to come by, but satellite images make clear that New York is among the worst offenders in the United States, which as a country is far more wasteful than Europe, according to studies.

A montage created with drones in the sky over New York as part of the campaign to raise awareness about the global climate crisis and the importance of saving one of the lungs of the Earth, the Amazon, on the occasion of the UN General Assembly, the September 15, 2023 © Ed JONES / AFP

According to Hartley, the reduction of light pollution should be part of the debates at New York Climate Week, which is celebrating its 15th edition, and which will discuss topics such as financing the fight against climate change, reducing of the carbon footprint of food systems or the role of art in activism.

“People are looking for ways to make a meaningful difference in the short term, given the magnitude of the crisis we face. And one of the simplest things we can do is look around us and figure out where we can reduce waste in the environment.” system,” he argued.

Globally, the IDA estimates that outdoor lighting escaping into space is responsible for 1% of annual greenhouse gas emissions.

Affected birds and health

But it is not just an energy problem.

New York City is located on a bird migration route known as the Atlantic Flyway, through which millions of birds pass each year, Dustin Partridge, director of conservation and science at the New York Audubon organization, told AFP. York.

Artificial light attracts birds to the city. During the day, they crash into buildings because they see the reflections of attractive vegetation in the glass and concrete jungle, while at night they fly towards the illuminated windows.

“In New York, about a quarter of a million birds die from collisions each year,” Partridge explained, and Climate Week occurs in the midst of the fall migration.

Other research has uncovered potential impacts on human health, such as increased incidence of certain cancers, which could be related to disruption of circadian rhythms. Artificial light also brings more mosquitoes and associated diseases.

New York passed legislation in 2021 requiring all city-owned buildings to turn off non-essential lights from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. during spring and fall migration. But this represents a small fraction of all construction, and a bill introduced in May that would extend similar rules to privately owned and industrial buildings remains pending.

Critics argue that New York’s nighttime skyline is an essential part of the city’s identity: an energetic place where people go to dream and achieve great things.

In this regard, activists cite as examples European cities that have begun to turn off the switch when the majority is sleeping, including Paris, the “City of Light.”