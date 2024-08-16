Sharjah Police General Command revealed the mechanism for obtaining an international driving license for those wishing to travel abroad and drive cars with it..

Sharjah Police explained that an international driving license can be obtained through the Ministry of Interior application. moi.uae .

Sharjah Police indicated that the method of obtaining the license is done by logging into the Ministry of Interior application, and searching for the “International Driving License” icon. After selecting the icon, the customer follows the steps shown in the application gradually and selects the country and emirate to which he belongs..

She pointed out that the license issuance fees are 170 dirhams, in addition to 8.50 dirhams for delivery fees, so that the total is 178.5 dirhams. After completing the payment process, the license will be delivered to the registered personal address..