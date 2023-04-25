President of the PP cites statements by the PT and his ministers as negative factors for the country’s economy

Ciro Nogueira (PP), former minister of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and senator, spoke this Monday (24.Apr.2023) in an interview with Living Wheel about what he calls the ‘Lula cost’. “The main reason why the dollar is R$1 more is the cost to Lula, the irresponsible statements made by the president, his ministers, his party. It was supposed to be much lower. […] The government only thinks about spending”.

For Ciro, the statements made by the president “speaking badly” of the dollar prevented the value of the currency from falling. “Have you ever seen Putin speak ill of the dollar? Did Xi Jinping speak ill of the dollar? No, then Lula will speak ill of Lula. What are we going to do? Exchange the goods of our country for barter?”complete.

In April, when Dilma Rousseff took office as President of the Banco dos Brics, Lula defended the use of a single currency among the countries of the group – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The Senator also stated that, if Bolsonaro had been re-elected, “inflation would not be like this”.

Despite Ciro’s statement, some of these expenses were approved by measures taken by the former president’s management, such as the payment of BRL 600 from Bolsa Família and the campaign promise to increase the minimum wage.

CIRO NOGUEIRA AT RODA VIVA

As found out by Power360Ciro Nogueira arrived at the studio TV Cultura Accompanied by 2 advisors.

The program is hosted by journalist Vera Magalhães and features real-time caricatures by artist Luiz Carlos Fernandes.

