The head of the Government of Mexico City, claudia sheinbaumjoined the group of people who share Photographs of them when they were kids in social networks.

This Saturday, April 30, the capital president published a photograph of her when she was a child, this because of the Children’s Day.

Without mentioning age, Sheinbaum posted the photo on black and white where two other minors can be seen.

According to the brunette, she mentions that they are Ireri de la Peña and Raúl Álvarez.

The photograph already accumulated comments in their social networks, as well as interactions of “likes” and has been shared by Internet users who follow the Head of Government of the CDMX.

Children’s Day in CDMX

Due to the Boy’s and Girl’s Day on the Mexico City will be held a festival in the mayor’s office Iztapalapain the Cuitláhuac Park, of the demarcation.

Different activities will be carried out for minors and hundreds of people are expected to attend, especially boys and girls From the capital.

The activities range from workshops, concerts, readings, games, conferences, among others.