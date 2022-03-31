One of the problems that many players of Call of Duty they face is the use of hacks. Even though Activision He has already taken several measures to counter his appearances, there are still thousands of cheaters out there. This affects the way others enjoy the game and can give them a hard time.

Unfortunately, this is something that not only happens on a day-to-day basis. Call of Duty, they can also appear in tournaments. Such was the case of a player who was discovered in full mischief. The good side of this is that he already had the reprimand from him, although he also took his university between his feet.

A Call of Duty player was discovered using hacks in the middle of a tournament

The events occurred during a 2vs2 tournament within Call of Duty: Vanguard. the duo of iLuhvly and Sasuke they began to have suspicions of their opponent, Kenjidue to their movements. They both started accusing him that he was using hacks in his game. Which the rival denied.

In the face of repeated accusations, Kenji decided to ‘clear his name’ by showing the camera on his screen. Unfortunately for him, this only worked to confirm that she was using wallhacks. These allowed him to see his opponents through walls. Of course in the end his cheats of Call of Duty: Vanguard they did not serve him much, since he lost. In addition, everything was recorded on a video that Sasuke shared on networks.

In addition to losing that game, there were a lot of retaliation to Kenji. The player was banned from the platform where the tournament took place, Checkmate Gaming. In it she had won $4000 dollars for playing Call of Duty since 2020. However, his tricks led him to be barred from entering for life. Not to mention that he already deleted his channel from Twitter after the altercation.

As if this were not enough, he and his university were banned from the College CoD League. A league where different universities compete in tournaments Call of Duty. Both he and his team members are prohibited from participating in any contest within it in the future. There is no doubt that he ‘backfired’ by showing his camera. Do you think the punishment was exemplary or do you consider it very severe?

