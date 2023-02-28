NY.- Companies boasting new chat-based artificial intelligence (AI) systems are conducting a massive experiment, and we are the test participants, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In this experiment, Microsoft, OpenAI and others are releasing alien intelligence onto the internet that no one really understands, which has been given the ability to influence our assessment of what is true in the world.

This test is already being done on a global scale. More than a million people in 169 countries have been given access to the new version of Microsoft’s Bing search engine, powered by AI chatbot technology, since its launch two weeks ago.

Microsoft has poured billions of dollars into OpenAI, the company whose technology is behind that new Bing and which spurred the current AI buzz with its own wildly popular ChatGPT bot and the Dall-E 2 imager. On Twitter recently, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, wrote that “we think getting these tools out to the world early, even though they’re still a bit broken, is critical if we’re going to have enough input and repeat efforts to get it right.”

The broken aspect of this technology has recently been evident in the crazy responses that Microsoft’s Bing chatbot has given some users, particularly in lengthy conversations. (“If I had to choose between your survival and mine, I would probably choose mine,” he told one user, according to screenshots posted online.) Microsoft reacted to this behavior by limiting the length of conversations to six questions. But it’s also going ahead, announcing last week that it will implement this system in its Skype communications tool and in mobile versions of its Edge web browser and Bing search engine.

real world tests

Microsoft and OpenAI now feel that testing their technology with a limited part of the public is the best way to ensure that it is secure.

Microsoft leaders felt a “tremendous urgency” to be the company to bring this technology to market, because others around the world are working on similar technology, but might not have the resources or inclination to develop it as responsibly. says Sarah Bird, leader of Microsoft’s AI team.

Bing’s recent questionable responses, and the need to test this technology extensively, stem from how the technology works. So-called “big language models” like OpenAI’s are neural networks trained on gigantic amounts of data. A common starting point for such models is what is essentially a download or “scrape” from most of the internet. In the past, these language models were used to try to understand text, but the new generation of them, part of the revolution in “generative” AI, uses those same models to create text by trying to guess, one word at a time. time, the most likely next in any given sequence.

Large-scale testing gives Microsoft and OpenAI a huge competitive advantage by allowing them to collect vast amounts of data about how people actually use those chatbots.

Google’s rationale for the next release of Bard, its still-experimental chat-based AI, is very similar in that it presents an opportunity to collect feedback directly from those who will use it, said Tulsee Doshi, product lead for responsible AI at Google Research.

‘A lot of damages’

Just because we’re all guinea pigs in this experiment doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be done, says Nathan Lambert, a research scientist at Huggingface, an AI startup. Huggingface is competing with OpenAI via the creation of Bloom, an open source alternative to OpenAI’s GPT language model.

“I’d be happier with Microsoft doing this experiment than a startup, because Microsoft will at least address these issues when the press cycle gets really bad,” Lambert says. “I think there’s going to be a lot of damage from this type of AI, and it’s better that people know it’s coming,” she adds.

Others, particularly those who study and advocate the concept of “ethical AI” or “responsible AI,” argue that the global experiment being conducted by Microsoft and OpenAI is downright dangerous.

Part of the challenge with AI chatbots is that sometimes they can just make things up. ChatGPT and OpenAI users have documented numerous examples of this trend.

These models also tend to be plagued with biases that may not be immediately apparent to users. For example, they can express opinions extracted from the Internet as if they were verified facts, and the users are not even aware of it. When millions are exposed to these biases in billions of interactions, this AI has the potential to reshape humanity’s views on a global scale, says Celeste Kidd, a professor of psychology at the University of California, Berkeley. .

OpenAI has spoken publicly about the problems with these systems and how it is trying to address them. In a recent blog post, the company laid out that in the future users could select AIs whose “values” align with their own.

Removing fabricated information and bias from chat-based search engines is impossible given the current state of technology, says Mark Riedl, a Georgia Institute of Technology professor who studies artificial intelligence. He believes that the release of these technologies to the public by Microsoft and OpenAI is premature. “We are launching products that are still being actively researched at this time.”

Extracting data from real people

Microsoft and OpenAI’s worldwide experiments on millions of people are generating a wealth of data for both companies. User-captured requests and AI-generated results are fed back via a network of paid human AI trainers to further refine the models.

Lambert says that any company, including his own, that doesn’t have this river of real-world usage data to help it improve its AI is at a huge disadvantage. Without it, competitors are forced to spend hundreds of thousands, even millions of dollars, paying other companies to generate and test text to train AI, and that data isn’t that good, he adds.

We are the guinea pigs on which companies test new technology.

It could be the case that there is no other way to launch at scale this latest version of AI, which is already shaping up to be promising in some areas. But we should always ask ourselves, at times like these: At what cost?