Germany.- The Federal Court of Justice in Germany has ordered a new sentencing hearing for a German woman convert to Islam, who had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for allowing a yazidi girl of five years, kept as a slave by her and her husband, died of thirst under the sun.

The 31-year-old woman, identified as Jennifer W., is now at risk of a harsher sentence than before.

The court dismissed Jennifer W.’s appeal, but partially approved an appeal by prosecutors, overturning the previous ruling, though not the rest of the verdict, and returning the case to the Munich state court for a new one.

The woman was sentenced in October 2021 on two counts of crimes against humanity through slavery, in one case resulting in death, being an accessory to attempted murder, and belonging to a terrorist organization abroad.

The federal court determined that the Munich judges were wrong to sentence the woman for a “less serious case” of crimes against humanity and ignored aggravating circumstances. Under German law, in cases where the actions of a defendant cause the death of another person, life imprisonment is allowed.

During the trial in Munich, prosecutors accused Jennifer W. of standing by when her husband chained the Yazidi minor in a courtyard and left her to die of thirst.

The court concluded that she did nothing to help the girl, although doing so would have been “possible and reasonable”. The woman was detained at the German Embassy in Ankara in 2016, when she was trying to renew her identity papers, and deported to Germany.

With information from AP