Estadão Content 08/06/2023 – 7:15 am

Executing existing concessions continues to be CCR’s focus. However, the solid cash position allows the company to study new opportunities, according to the financial and Investor Relations vice-president, Waldo Perez.

“We have firepower for new investments, but we continue with financial discipline, looking at opportunities selectively”, said the executive during the results conference call held on Friday, 4.

Perez reinforced that CCR is satisfied with the current portfolio, but does not rule out recycling assets to make room in the balance sheet. “This is an ongoing discussion,” she said.

Meanwhile, the focus is on allocating capital to assets in Brazil in the three modes operated by the company: mobility, airports and highways, according to the IR vice president.

Perez also said that the company has been looking at the development of the eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft) sector, mainly in terms of cargo transport potential. However, he assessed that there are still many studies to be done.