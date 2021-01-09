The deputy of the Civic Coalition, Juan López, one of the authors of the request for the removal of Eugenio Zaffaroni to the Inter-American Court, said that “it is unconstitutional” ask for pardons for those convicted in corruption cases.

“The Inter-American Court is a court that has jurisdiction in Argentina and exceptionally reviews cases from here. Boudou is going to that court ”after the highest Argentine court confirmed his sentence to 5 years and 10 months in prison in the Ciccone case.

“Now Zaffaroni asks for the pardon, is influencing his colleagues at the Inter-American Court. He is doing politics because his affinity is evident, he does not hide it and it is not what a judge should do, “he added in statements to the program Dato on Dato on radio Milenium. The judges of the Inter-American Court abstain from voting in the cases of their own countries.

“We made a presentation before the president of the Inter-American Court with a copy to Luis Almagro, to the Permanent Council, to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights so thatReview your behavior and eventually remove it”Explained deputy López.

He affirmed that “we are absolutely against ethically and from what a serious country has to be because you can’t forgive the one who stole “ and that after the 1994 reform “it is unconstitutional to provide amnesty for crimes of corruption.”

“What Cristina Kirchner, Amado Boudou and some other politicians who violated the penal code have to understand is that their defense has to exercise in the courts,” he said.

He added that “Boudou is a citizen like everyone else. Politicians are equal before the law and before justice. This is how it has to work ”.

“Cristina Kirchner looks at herself in the mirror of Carlos Menem, a former president who is still a senator but who already has two convictions, who at the same time is protected by Cristina herself in the Senate and that she has many more, much more advanced causes than at this point in the game, “Lopez said.

López said that “when Cristina you look in that mirrorHe knows that his fate is more complex, which is why he denounces an alleged persecution and talks about this theory of lawfare, which is a criminal law against popular leaders. He knows that sooner or later he will have a conviction. “He maintained that the judges during Mauricio Macri’s government” had four years of independence and freedom and they knew that society is watching them very carefully and that it will not tolerate impunity. “