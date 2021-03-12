After knowing that February inflation was 3.6%, the economist Carlos Melconian considered this Thursday night that “Prices are going to continue to rise unless they are repressed.”

The former head of Banco Nación during Mauricio Macri’s administration gave his economic analysis in dialogue with the program Truth Consequence, Of the signal All Newss.

“And how can prices be repressed?” Melconian then suggested that “they are going to want the Central Bank to devalue less. ”

Likewise, he distinguished that the current reflection of the inflation rate “is not public services, medical services, or care or maximum prices” since these, precisely, are “prices of a repressed character”.

This Thursday’s data revealed that the food keep driving inflation upwards. In February, on average, consumer prices rose 3.6%, accumulating 7.8% in the first two months of the year and 40.7% in the last twelve months.

These data anticipate that the prices of basic foods – which determine the indigence line – had an even greater increase. For example, in the City of Buenos Aires, was 6%. Indec will release the figures for the basic baskets next week.

Regarding monetary policy, Melconian understood that the national government raised a “fantasy“and he believed he” discovered the gunpowder “by pointing out that he thought” that currency (pesos) could be issued and the inflationary consequences canceled “since the economy was quarantine stop.

He developed: “The wrong thing was to have an inflation of the 1 and peak monthly as was the fantasy of April, May, June. Because when the GDP fell 20%, the economy stagnated, us in quarantine, the people without consuming, the businesses closed … this administration believed that it had invented gunpowder in the sense of believing that currency could be issued, that people ‘rejects’ her indefinitely and still there is no inflation; we lived that fantasy for a while and in the end the year was 4%“.

.The cycle led by the journalists María Eugenia Duffard and Luciana Geuna has its playful moment. Melconian chose to go for “the consequence” when asked who up to now was the better economy minister, between Nicolás Dujovne or Martín Guzmán. It seemed like he was going to avoid the hassle of giving an answer. But it was not so.

Then he had to show the last chat that he had written to Mauricio Macri – and he did not fully comply with it because it was an audio from WhatsApp. However, in passing, Melconian answered that question of “the truth”, with his usual style: “I have to say that the two were two logs, what do you want me to say”.

