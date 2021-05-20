* By Carlos Goyén

In this matchless and unrepeatable match, especially for these modern times, it is incredible what happened last night. Enzo Pérez put on his gloves, injured and everything, to give River a hand. His work was supported by ten lions that he had ahead.

It is difficult from the emotion that one has when seeing what happened in the Monumental to say that he did not have an outstanding performance. But I am sure that he entered the hearts of the fans for the whole story.

Enzo has done something wonderful, honestly. It is extraordinary what River achieved under those conditions. I congratulate you with all my heart for having left the soul.

Technically, it showed the logical flaws of a person who is not a goalkeeper. Above all, in the air game. If you tell me that Armani saved in this way, I have to say that he did it wrong. But Enzo is not.

However, he showed a temperance, a sobriety, an astonishing tranquility and that was key. It is the most remarkable thing in the ninety minutes. But, I insist, he had a remarkable defense. It is something of not believing this. As well, that they almost did not kick the goal.

You can see that he is an archer of dives Because he managed the times very well. And I’m very happy because he played with the gloves that we make and it will go down in history.

