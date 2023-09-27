Triple-A titles on next-gen console and PC have reached a price spike: currently around 70/80 euros are needed to take home a game from a large software house that has just arrived on the market.

According to Harushiro Tsujimoto, president of Capcom, these prices would actually be inappropriate: they should even be raised. The statements we report to you derive from an interview with Nikkei (translated by IGN) held during the Tokyo Game Show.

“considering the fact that wages are increasing in the industry as a whole, I think increasing unit prices is a healthy option for businesses” “Just because there’s an economic crisis doesn’t mean you won’t go to the movies or your favorite artist’s concert. High quality games will continue to sell!”

When reading these considerations we must necessarily take into account one fact: the games made by Capcom they are sold on average at a lower price than those of the competition.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 (recently accompanied by a popular DLC) and Street Fighter 6 were sold with a launch price of 60 euros. A lower valuation than titles such as EA Sports FC 24, which starts from 80 euros.

That the words of Capcom’s CEO suggested the next increase in the prices of the company’s securities for adapt to the competition? We’ll find out soon.