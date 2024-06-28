Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/27/2024 – 21:40

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, commented this Thursday, 27th, the criticisms made against him and the institution by the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. For Campos Neto, there is a “confirmation”, not an opinion, that the main financial assets are affected by Lula’s pronouncements. And this is reflected in a worsening of expectations, making the work of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) more difficult.

“What has been shown in the recent past – and this is not my opinion, it is an observation – is that if we look at market movements in real time with the announcements, what has been shown is that there has been a worsening of some macroeconomic variables, of some market prices. So, it is obvious that when you increase the risk premium, it obviously makes the job harder over time,” he said.

For Campos Neto, this causes monetary policy to lose power – which, in other words, forces the Central Bank to calibrate the Selic rate at a higher level.

“Our model works very strongly through the expectations channel, and when you have a risk premium, it influences the expectations channel and, by influencing the expectations channel, it influences the power of the monetary policy channel, which is what is relevant in our daily lives”, he stated. Campos Neto said, however, that Lula has the right to speak out.

The comments were made after the release of the Quarterly Inflation Report, this Wednesday morning. The document was released a week after the meeting that interrupted the cycle of cuts in the basic interest rate, the Selic, by 10.5% per year.

Internal causes

For the Central Bank, two of the three causes for the worsening of inflation expectations in the country are internal. On the external side, interest cuts were postponed by the American Central Bank. Internally, there was a worsening in the perception of the fiscal situation, in addition to increased uncertainty regarding the BC’s own commitment to pursuing the center of the target.

“The Copom lists the following as the main factors behind this recent de-anchoring: (i) the worsening of the external scenario; (ii) recent fiscal policy announcements; and (iii) perception of economic agents regarding the monetary authority’s commitment to achieving the target over the years”, stated the document.

The main recent noise, although not made explicit by the Bank, was the split at the Copom meeting in May, when four directors appointed by Lula voted for a larger cut in the Selic rate, of 0.5 percentage points.

The IR disclosure also explained the importance for the BC of controlling expectations. Campos Neto pointed out that both in relation to inflation and fiscal policy, current data is in line with expectations, but there is a worsening in projections ahead. Thus, he understands that the market sees a “double de-anchoring”, which ends up affecting the interest rate curve.

“I think we are going through a moment in which we have very similar characteristics in the fiscal and monetary aspects, which is to have current inflation that is more or less in line with the expected slowdown, but there is a unanchoring of inflation expectations. While in the fiscal aspect, we have numbers that are not very different from what was expected in the short term, but there is also a strong perception of a worsening in the fiscal aspect. This dual perception of unanchoring has caused the risk premium to rise along the curve,” he said.

Higher GDP and inflation

In the Report, the Central Bank raised its GDP growth projection from 1.9% to 2.3% this year, but also raised its estimates for the IPCA, compared to the previous Report. For 2024, the number rose from 3.5% to 4%, and for 2025, from 3.2% to 3.4%, in the reference scenario. For 2026, the number was maintained at 3.2%, still above the 3% target.

In the coming months, the Central Bank expects an acceleration in 12-month accumulated inflation, which will peak at 4.35% in June and July, very close to the target ceiling of 4.5%. One explanation for this increase is the effects of the rains in Rio Grande do Sul, which impacted food prices and mitigated a seasonality that is normally positive for inflation in the middle of the year.

Since the last Inflation Report, future interest rates have increased across the curve negotiated by the market, even with the nominal fall in the Selic rate. According to the BC, financial conditions worsened during this period.

Lula: ‘whoever bets against the real will break their face’

At Palácio do Planalto, during a meeting of the so-called “Conselhão”, which brings together businesspeople and government ministers to debate economic measures, President Lula said that the dollar rose on Wednesday “15 minutes before” his interview in the morning, motivated by external factors. Visibly irritated, the president called those who said that the American currency had appreciated because of him “cretins”.

“See what happened yesterday (Wednesday, 26), when I finished the interview, the headline from some commentators was that the dollar rose due to Lula’s interview. The idiots didn’t realize that I had gone up 15 minutes before I gave an interview. In other words, this perverse world of people putting out what they want without measuring responsibility is very bad,” he said.

The president also recalled the bets made by companies with derivatives, in the 2008 crisis, which led to the collapse of companies such as Sadia and Aracruz Celulose.

“Anyone who wants to bet on derivatives will lose money in this country. People can’t keep betting on the strengthening of the dollar and the weakening of the real. I saw this in 2008. Who doesn’t remember what happened to several companies? They went bankrupt and will go bankrupt again,” said Lula.