admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/27/2023 – 13:03

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Wednesday, 27th, that he thinks that the municipality should not vote on the decision of the National Monetary Council (CMN) on the inflation target. “We have a minority vote, but I have already said that in my opinion the BC should not even vote on this definition, which belongs to the government”, he stated, in a public hearing at the Finance and Taxation Committee (CFT) of the Chamber of Deputies.

Asked about the impacts of high interest rates on public debt, Campos Neto replied that the BC does not issue bonds. “The government finances itself through various indexes and in various ways. If we reduced the debt, we would have lower interest rates. The BC does not owe debt”, he added.

In a debate with deputies, Campos Neto also said that the stagnation of productivity in Brazil is a concern. “I have been looking at the issue of productivity, which is a worrying thing. When you take away agriculture, productivity in Brazil is negative. We increased the years of schooling, but there was no return in productivity”, he concluded.