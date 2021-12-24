The women of Treyarch have issued a statement referring to the harassment cases.

2021 is coming to an end and sadly, it hasn’t been a good year for video games. Big titles may have been released or there may be people enjoying the new generation, but the industry has been damaged by numerous discrimination and harassment casesThe most serious and well-known controversy being that of Activision Blizzard.

This has splashed directly into the franchise Call of duty, with one of its directors having to resign from his position due to events that occurred in 2017 and the subsequent investigation that has been carried out. Was part of Treyarch, one of the studios responsible for the saga, which has now issued a statement.

We will promote diversity and a safe workplaceTreyarch WomenIn a text published in Twitter, they say that the developer’s priority is to create a “inclusive environment”, promoting diversity and a safe workplace. “Our culture has no place for sexism, abuse, bigotry, racism, discrimination or harassment,” they comment.

It is a text made by women, if we pay attention to what he says Miranda Due herself, Treyarch’s associate producer. “The entire team is dedicated to video game development because we have a deep love for this art and for the magic capable of creating important moments.”

Without a doubt it is a necessary statement, although it will be necessary to see if they are really carried out effective measures to continue fighting against this problem. Let’s remember that all this goes much further, with numerous workers calling for the resignation of the president of Activision Blizzard, Bobby kotick, who has been directly singled out for having first-hand knowledge of the cases of sexual abuse that occurred in the company.

