As the Mass Effect Legendary Edition launch, quite interesting news so that you are much more interested in buying the game, as it turns out that by buying it directly from the Microsoft Store you could get 6000 Microsoft Points totally free. As you well know, Rewards points is a policy that Microsoft has created to basically pay players to play, although not with cash but with a balance that you can exchange for games, or Xbox subscriptions.
So if you are an enthusiastic user of the brilliant Microsoft Rewards program, and you are in one of its coverage areas, you have to know that if you digitally reserve the legendary edition Mass Effect Legendary Edition which will finally be released next week, you can get 6,000 Microsoft Rewards points for free.
Mass Effect Legendary Edition and 6,000 free Microsoft Points
To to get these 6000 rewards points you must follow some specific steps. You need to do is go to the Microsoft Rewards application on Xbox, locate the card for this reward at the bottom of the page and activate it, and then press ‘Buy Mass Effect Legendary Edition’ to take you to the store page. Please note that this only applies when you purchase the game digitally from the Microsoft Store. The positive side is that you will get 10% discount with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
These types of cards appear all the time for new releases in Microsoft Store (there is also one for Resident Evil Village), and they’re a great way to add Microsoft Rewards points to your balance. If you have trouble getting your 6,000 points back after placing your pre-order, simply contact the Microsoft Rewards support and they will help you.
