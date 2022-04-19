The British Ministry of Education has come up with an exam on environmental problems

For graduates of British schools, the local Ministry of Education has come up with a new exam in natural history – it will be associated with environmental issues. This is reported The Guardian.

The climate exam will be introduced from 2025, graduates will write papers to receive a certificate of secondary education. The Ministry will develop the content of the exam in collaboration with the examination boards Oxford, Cambridge and RSA Examinations and Ofqual.

Related materials:

The authors of the initiative plan in this way to increase the level of students’ knowledge about the environment and how human activities affect nature. “The new natural history GCSE will give young people the opportunity to gain a deeper knowledge and understanding of this amazing planet, its environment and how to conserve it,” said UK Education Secretary Nadhim Zahavi.

In November 2021, Belgium decided to stimulate interest in environmental issues among the younger generation – the authorities of the city of Genk wanted to give schoolchildren virtual money for getting to classes on foot or by bike. The funds will be allowed to be spent on a subscription to the sports section or a fee for registration in the city library.