After the United Kingdom embarked on the second stage of the roadmap to exit the third national quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that it is “inevitable” that these reopens will lead to a greater number of cases and deaths.

“Reopening will inevitably imply more infections and, unfortunately, more hospitalizations and more deaths. People should know“Johnson explained in dialogue with journalists in Downing Street, before again asking British citizens for caution.

After more than three months of quarantine, this Monday pubs reopened, restaurants (outdoor dining only) and hair salons, within the framework of the second phase of the United Kingdom’s exit route from the third national lockdown by COVID-19.

England pubs reopened for outdoor service. Photo: DPA

Johnson added that he does not see “for the moment, reasons to change” this gradual exit from confinement and will continue with the next stages, in the context of the recent decline in infections.

Provided that health data allows, the next stage is expected to take place between May 17 and June 21.

However, he stressed that “it is very important that people remain cautious and that they exercise moderation in the basic behaviors necessary to stop the spread of the virus: washing their hands, keeping a great distance from others and concentrating outdoor activities. “

The Prime Minister then defined the UK’s achievement of COVID vaccines as “magnificent”.

In particular, he pointed to the achievement of having been able to “guarantee the first dose to the nine priority age groups (over 50 years),” a turning point that was decisive in controlling infections in recent weeks.

In turn, Johnson stated that he is confident that he can ensure compliance with the roadmap based on three factors: the fact that there is 32 million people already vaccinated with the first dose; the start of mass immunization for those over 45 years of age starting this week and complete coverage of the entire adult population over 18 years of age residing on the island, no later than July 31.

Source: agencies