You no longer need to call to book LPG cylinder. Make a missed call to Indane’s booking number 8454955555 and the gas cylinder will reach your home. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the facility in Bhuneshwar on Friday. Soon this scheme can be implemented across the country.

Indane Gas customers can now make bookings for filling LPG cylinders by just giving a missed call. According to the official statement of Indian Oil released on Friday, its LPG customers can use a missed call number … 8454955555 from anywhere in the country to fill the cylinder.

Why it was needed: This facility will save customers the time it takes to call for booking. They will be able to book only by making missed calls.

No charge for calls: Customers will not be charged for the call, whereas the existing IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) call system charges normal call rates.

They will get the most relief: According to the statement, this facility will provide relief to those people and the elderly who do not find themselves comfortable in the IVRS system. Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the ‘missed call facility’ at an event held in Bhubaneswar.

Delivery should be done within a day to a few hours

On this occasion, he also introduced the second-tier global-grade premium grade petrol (Octane 100). Indian Oil will sell it under the XP-100 brand. On this occasion, Pradhan said that gas agencies and distributors should ensure that the delivery of LPG is done within a day to a few hours.

LPG reaches 300 million people in six years

He also said that the country has come a long way in the case of LPG. The LPG connection was made available to about 130 million people in the first six decades of 2014. This figure has reached 300 million people in the last six years.