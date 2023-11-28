The US President said on Tuesday that the continuation of the war in Gaza “is exactly what Hamas wants, which is not to see Palestinians and Israelis living side by side in peace,” noting that continuing on the path of terrorism, violence, murder, and war is considered giving Hamas what it seeks and “does not We can do it.”

Washington is working on the possibility of extending the current truce between the two sides of the conflict, as CIA Director William Burns visited Qatar on Tuesday, and participated in talks with the head of the Mossad, the head of the Egyptian Intelligence Service, and senior officials from Qatar, where a proposal was reviewed that includes a long ceasefire, according to conditions. Specific.

Mounting pressure

Political analysts told Sky News Arabia that internal pressure from the US administration and the approaching US presidential elections are pushing President Biden towards taking new measures aimed at calming the conflict in the Middle East, resolving the current crisis and stopping its escalation in the coming days.

Analysts believe that the Biden administration is seeking to avoid the escalation of military operations again and prevent the war from continuing beyond Christmas. Because this makes the war fertile material for Republicans, and it will be a weak point for President Biden during his journey to retain a new term in the White House.

Biden’s dilemma

The American New York Times newspaper said that with the release of the American child Abigail Aidan secured, the challenge facing Biden in the future is not only to release the remaining detained Americans, but to use the success achieved in recent days to change the course of the war in Gaza.

The US President hopes to influence the start of any new military action, ensure that it is limited further and that more efforts are made to avoid civilian casualties, as the White House has already warned Israel against targeting southern Gaza, where many Palestinians fled without a concrete plan to protect civilians. .

Former American diplomat and researcher at the Carnegie Foundation Aaron David Miller says, “Biden is in trouble,” attributing this to the fact that he has linked himself to the Israeli war goals of eliminating Hamas, but in light of the growing humanitarian catastrophe and the huge rise in the number of Palestinian deaths, he is looking for ways to To de-escalate, and ultimately a way out.

The newspaper asked about Israel’s efforts to expand its campaign to reach the southern Gaza Strip, saying: “Will Biden pressure Tel Aviv to stop operations or change its strategy in the south?”

CNN believes that in the short term, both Israel and Hamas appear to have strong reasons to continue the truce, with Netanyahu, who is under intense pressure, gaining a measure of political support as more hostages return to their homes, and at the same time, Hamas benefited from the cessation of air strikes and ground operations to regroup its ranks and prepare for an expected expanded Israeli attack on its southern strongholds.

Also, Biden has strong reasons to delay or prevent further crises in Gaza; For humanitarian reasons and to mitigate domestic political backlash from young voters who condemned his direct support for Israel.

The network says that one of the doubts from the United States’ point of view is the amount of pressure that Biden, who spoke to Netanyahu on Sunday, will impose on the Israelis to continue to stop fighting for as long as possible.

According to the Washington Post, Biden’s troubles are not limited to the cohesion of his administration and the foreign policy file, but rather extend to the issue of the presidential elections, the most sensitive and important file for the American president in the coming period as the electoral deadline approaches.

3 main tracks

In turn, Ayman Samir, an expert specializing in international relations, said in his statements to Sky News Arabia that the United States’ priorities in the Gaza war are based on three main tracks, including:

First path: Protecting Americans in Israel and the surrounding areas, and working to remove those holding American citizenship from the Gaza Strip, most of whom left through the Rafah crossing during the past days. Washington is also monitoring the situation so that it does not deteriorate more than necessary, while developing a plan to evacuate Americans from Israel and Lebanon if things escalate more severely.

aFor the second path: It concerns the American hostages held by Hamas, as the movement places them in the final stages to ensure continued American interest in finding a solution to this crisis. The American interest also depends on the war not escalating and not entering into a regional war in the region, whether with Iran or its allies. Therefore, the American response to the attack on military bases was “very calculated.”

Third path: Showing nationalist support for Israel and emphasizing that Tel Aviv has strong allies. This was a message to friends and enemies in the region that the United States is a “reliable ally” that can be turned to in times of crisis.

The price of prolonged war

But Samir believes that the prolonged war in the Gaza Strip led to a revolution in the situation inside the United States, whether through popular demonstrations or objections within the various American administrations, especially in the White House and the State Department. These pressures prompted the Biden administration to retreat, “even if only in form,” from its approach. This was evident in the objection to military operations in southern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of vulnerable Palestinians are stationed.

In the estimation of the international relations expert, the United States does not want the military operations to expand and continue beyond Christmas and with the start of the preliminary stages of the elections, “because that will make the war fertile material for Republicans and former President Donald Trump. It will be a weak point for President Biden during his efforts to retain a new term.” At the White House.”

He added: “It is not in the interest of Biden or the United States to have long-term Israeli military operations that lead to large civilian casualties, because that will inflame American public opinion against Biden more than necessary.”

Biden’s popularity fell to its lowest levels during his presidency by 40 percent, in light of a large majority of voters rejecting his administration’s approach to foreign policy and the war launched by Israel against the Gaza Strip, according to an opinion poll whose results were published by the American network NBC News.

The decline was more pronounced among Democrats, most of whom believe that Israel has exceeded the limits in its military operations in the Gaza Strip, and among voters between the ages of 18 and 34, as 70 percent of them rejected the US President’s handling of the ongoing war, according to the network.