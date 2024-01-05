The President of the United States, Joe Biden, commented on the United States jobs report, the payroll, in a statement released this Friday, 5. For the Democrat, the result confirmed 2023 as a “great year” for workers in the North -Americans.

Biden highlighted that job creation continued even as inflation fell to the pre-pandemic level of 2% over the past six months.

Still, he acknowledged that prices remain “very high” for society.

“I will do everything in my power to reduce everyday costs for hard-working Americans,” he assured.



