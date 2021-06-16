Todd Howard is proud to be a part of Xbox and defends the Redmond company’s vision for the future.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated June 16, 2021, 16:46 244 reviews

Although this possibility had been speculated for months, Xbox and Bethesda confirmed last Sunday the launch exclusively for PC and Xbox Series X | S of Starfield, thus rejecting to bring the next-generation RPG to PS5. The producer of the video game recently spoke about this topic Todd howard, ensuring that this approach will help them create a better product.

“You never want to leave anyone behind, do you? But at the end of the day, being able to focus on the game you want to create and the platforms you want to do it for will allow you to make a better product,” said the veteran of Bethesda Game Studios in A chat with Telegraph collected by the specialized portal Wccftech. “This way, you can really find the best possible way to do better on that platform.”

Bet on Xbox Game Pass and xClod

I am proud to be a part of XboxTodd howardNaturally, Howard is of the opinion that the more people can enjoy his product, the better. It is for this reason that he is 100% convinced of the path chosen by Microsoft with Xbox Game Pass and xCloud to bring video games everywhere. “Are Strong believers of all the paths Xbox and Microsoft are taking to bring video games to more people. Whether it’s full integration with the PC world, hugely important to us, cloud streaming and so on, “he explained.” I can say that I’m proud to be part of Xbox. I think that they are great [en lo que hacen] for the gaming community“.

Starfield has been one of the great titles of the former Los Angeles event, with a first gameplay trailer where it offered more details about its history. The video game seeks to offer users a new generation RPG set among the stars, with great freedom to explore and create their own characters.

If all goes well, this ambitious production will reach PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox Game Pass in November 2022. Let’s remember that you can currently join Xbox Game Pass by paying one euro for three months of subscription.

