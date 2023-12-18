Pedro Alonso, alias “Berlin”, protagonist of the spin-off of “La Casa de Papel” at the Trevi Fountain. Welcoming him were the Capitoline councilor for major events Alessandro Onorato and Nick Cerioni, the actor's stylist who has already worked with the Maneskin and Achille Lauro. The mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri also arrived on site shortly afterwards. Despite the cold temperatures, the camera-friendly actor dives into the famous fountain already immortalized in Federico Fellini's La Dolce Vita for a scene from the next season of the series which will debut on Netflix on December 29th.