After 17 years in the Champions League, the Blaugrana season from a decayed noble clings to the Europa League goal. Without strong names but with a lot of young energy, from Gavi to Nico to Ezzalzouli, clinging to the man symbol on the bench

by our correspondent Filippo M. Ricci

After 17 consecutive years reaching at least the last 16 of the Champions League, Barcelona orphaned by Messi has slipped into the Europa League, a competition they last attended in 2003, the last pre-Messi year. The season started with Ronald Koeman and now continues with Xavi Hernandez. La Liga has already gone, Barça are -18 from Madrid, and the Catalans will have to fight to get to the Champions League.

THE PATH – Inserted in the group with Bayern Munich, Benfica and Dinamo Kiev, Barcelona managed to score two miserable golletti, both for the Ukrainian team coached by Mircea Lucescu in what were also the only victories of this European autumn: double 1-0. Then three 3-0, two with Bayern and one in Lisbon, and the key match: the 0-0 at home with Benfica which opened the door to the second round for the Portuguese.

HOW TO PLAY – Not immediate response. Koeman varied between 4-3-3 and 3-5-2, Xavi added 3-4-3. Sunday in the draw with Osasuna not even a pure full-back. If we consider that in February all the injured will be recovered (except Aguero, who this week should announce his retirement due to the arrhythmia problems recently encountered) with Pedri and Ansu Fati as key men, it is very likely to think about the confirmation of the 3-4- 3.

THE STAR – With Messi gone, the post remained vacant. It could have been Pedri, but after playing 68 games at the age of 18 in his first season, he continues to get hurt. The same goes for Ansu Fati, who returned after 10 months and immediately stopped by physical problems. We think of Ousmane Dembélé, but he is another crystal. So we choose Sergio Busquets, who acts as a hen for many young people and maintains a very very high level.

THE SURPRISES – There is no shortage of them, and they are the only happy note for the Catalans in this troubled start to the season. First it was Gavi, born in August 2004 and finished straight for the national team. Then Nico, born in 2002, another permanent owner. The latest is Ezzalzouli, known as Abde, a Moroccan born in December 2001, taken from Hercules in the third series for Barça B and promoted to the first team. Excellent progression of Araujo in defense. The charrua is a veteran: he is from 1999.

THE TECHNICIAN – After 6 years in Qatar as a player and then coach of Al Sadd Xavi Hernandez has returned home to try to save the club. So far, things have not gone very well for Guardiola’s former captain and symbol of Barça, who has won 25 trophies in 17 seasons playing 767 games at the Camp Nou on the pitch. The ideas are there, the squad is what it is and the difficulties are evident. Laporta hopes it is the new Guardiola, or at least the new Rijkaard, the road is complex.

So on the pitch – (3-4-3) Ter Stegen; Araujo, Piqué, Eric Garcia; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri, Jordi Alba; Dembélé, Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati.