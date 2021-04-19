Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof described this Monday as “disgusting” the ruling of the Buenos Aires Justice that guaranteed the face-to-face classes in the City of Buenos Aires, in the midst of the dispute with the Nation.

“I find it disgusting. Unfairly and inappropriately Justice is used to harm those who have to be cared for and someone is going to have to take responsibility for this, “he said during a ceremony he shared with President Alberto Fernández.

Earlier, after the massive protests in schools in the Buenos Aires suburbs in favor of presence, the governor of the Province tweeted and defended the closure of schools, leaving another political message, in the midst of the dispute with the City of Buenos Aires.

“I want to thank the entire educational community and families for the effort and commitment to carry out virtual classes for two weeks at the AMBA,” Kicillof began writing on his Twitter account.

Then, he added: “We are facing a very difficult situation and our objective continues to be to preserve the health of the people. In the Province the only campaigns are care and vaccination campaigns.”

On Sunday, prior to the ruling that the City should guarantee presence, Kicillof accused Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Juntos por el Cambio of doing a “wild electoral campaign” and seeking to “win votes” with the anger of the people at the new restrictions. .

“While we implement measures to reduce the increase in cases in the most affected area, in 100 municipalities of the Province face-to-face classes continue as established by the jurisdictional plan for safe return to classrooms,” he tweeted.

