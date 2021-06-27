The governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, analyzed the pre-electoral scenario and the assembly of Together for Change, where he assured that the main weight has it the “hard” sector referenced in former president Mauricio Macri.

The Buenos Aires president said that the ruling party is not yet fully immersed in the electoral campaign, because it is “working in the health system” and in the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in Argentina.

In this framework, he argued that the opposition coalition is ordered under the wing represented by the former president, who prevailed over the intention of showing a sector “more comprehensive”.

“The singing voice what they call the hard sector have it, Macri, Macrismo, “he said in a dialogue with Radio Diez. And he added that leaders like Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who have a” strategy of showing themselves differently, have not been able to do so. “

The governor said that the opposition leaders “are on a different note” and that the ruling party is not in an electoral campaign, but rather in a “vaccination campaign.”

Axel Kicillof says that the “understanding sector” of JxC, referenced in Horacio Rodríguezx Lareta, failed to impose its speech on the opposition.

“I do not see society in an electoral climate. We are all in a delicate situation and when you see what the opposition is doing in this kind of permanent dance, even aggressions between them, it is very untimely, desperate to position themselves for 23They are in that game, “he said.

On Friday, Macri, Larreta, together with the JxC national table, met in a room in Palermo to bring their positions closer to the convoluted stage in the run-up to the electoral definitions.

In one of the confirmed certainties, there will be no name change: the attendees agreed to keep Junited by change to sustain a brand installed in most districts.

The great absences were that of María Eugenia Vidal – in isolation for having returned from the United States – and the head of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich. Both could be rivals in the Capital.

On Saturday, Vidal met with Mauricio Macri and confirmed that she will not be a candidate in the province of Buenos Aires as the former president intended. The meeting was in Los Abrojos where they also discussed the assembly of the lists.

Kicillof also accused the opposition of campaigning dirty in the midst of the pandemic with a method that, he said, fosters hatred in a sector of society.

“The PRO this campaign, Macri is in the campaign, and this is one of his favorite methods, to accuse and achieve some electoral advantage accusing some leader of Peronism of horrible things to see if someone says: ‘I’m not going to vote for this one’It is a campaign method, “he concluded.

