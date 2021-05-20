A new vaccine developed by researchers from the French Pasteur Institute guarantees long-term protection from asthma attacks, relieves symptoms, improving the quality of life of millions of sufferers around the world.

According to the American “New York Times”, the vaccine stimulates the body to produce antibodies, and by testing it on mice, it produced 90% of the antibodies and 60% of the mice kept a good level after a year, which reduced asthma symptoms, sputum production, and airway overreact. Given the lack of side effects and its effectiveness in allergic bronchial asthma and its prevention, the first clinical trials in humans have been approved, and researchers confirm that results published in Nature Communications also hold promise in treating food allergies and atopic dermatitis.