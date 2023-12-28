Ethical governance of artificial intelligence (AI) systems and tools is necessary. If the dizzying and disorderly growth of this technology continues, polarization will worsen, fundamental freedoms will be lost, and prejudice and discrimination will be perpetuated.

Under the leadership of UNESCO, the world's most comprehensive international framework has been developed to shape the development and use of artificial intelligence technologies. It's about the Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, adopted by 193 Member States in 2021. That is, we have an international consensus, recognized and adopted by most of the countries in the world. We now need to effectively implement the parts of the recommendation that call on governments to establish institutional and legal frameworks to ensure that these tools contribute to the public good.

It is not only about warning about the dangers of these technological developments without control or governance, but also about demanding that the immense possibilities they offer be taken advantage of to solve some of humanity's most pressing problems, such as gender inequality, for example. .

The Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67), the highest-level body to evaluate progress in gender equality and women's empowerment on a global scale, recognized in its most recent meeting “the fundamental role of technology and innovation in accelerating gender equality.” There was a plan for governments, the private sector, civil society, youth and children to promote the participation and equitable leadership of women and girls in the design, transformation and integration of digital technologies and innovation processes.

The plan specifically calls for incorporating a gender perspective in the design of emerging technologies and adopting regulations that guarantee the fight against new risks, gender stereotypes and violations of data privacy; and improve transparency and accountability. One of the ways to achieve this is to develop digital tools and services to address the needs of women and girls, especially for their education, health, economic empowerment and participation in public life, and ensure that they have access to digital literacy throughout of life, as well as promoting policies to achieve gender parity in emerging scientific and technological fields and creating women-friendly workplaces and educational environments.

To achieve this, specific laws are needed, policies that address challenges such as the training of those who develop and those of us who use these technologies, digital content and awareness campaigns that challenge gender stereotypes and negative social norms, and that involve, educate and empower to young people and children, so that they become agents of gender equality.

We can also act from other areas. Many AI models (LLMs) are open source, built by communities of coders and not owned by companies, and therefore adaptable to organizations of all sizes and trainable with inputs according to the needs and philosophy of each organization. So a lot can be done from technology companies, on the one hand, and on the other, from governments, civil society and companies to train artificial intelligence tools by feeding the algorithms, for results without sexist and racist biases. or classist, as is currently the case.

Likewise, we have the option of prompts, that is, the instructions we give to artificial intelligence chats. If we give them feminine roles, gender perspectives, and unprejudiced and unbiased instructions, we will also obtain better quality results that are more similar to the world we want to build.

To move in this direction we need three things: budget, political will and more women in the spaces in which these tools are designed, but also where policies are debated and the norms that govern them are decided.

As often happens in crises and moments of change, we are facing an enormous risk but also a great opportunity. Given the direction this industry is taking, LLMs increasingly need quality information that “educates” them, representative of the diverse world we live in, especially with a proactive intention of not reproducing stereotypes or biases.

It is important that those of us who work for the rights of women and girls are there to provide that information, but also to ensure that these tools contribute to their equality and empowerment. Only in this way can we have artificial intelligence without bias, at the service of gender equality, and the construction of a fair, sustainable and supportive world.

Maria Noel Vaeza is Regional Director of UN Women for the Americas and the Caribbean.

