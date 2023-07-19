Stichting Aap is a shelter for animals that have had problems with private individuals; that is, after they were used as pets. Experts help them recover physically and mentally. The enclosure looks for places where they can live and advocates for better laws and regulations across Europe to prevent animal suffering. The serval, the meerkat, the chinchilla (in the images from top to bottom) and the Russian dwarf hamster, among others, will be prohibited from domestication in that continent from 2024.



