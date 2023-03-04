In the summer of 2019, Andrea Mozzoni, a young policeman originally from Rome, was involved in a serious motorcycle accident

He didn’t make it unfortunately Andrea Mozzoni, the young police officer, who was only 30 years old, who passed away forever last Thursday. In July 2019 he was involved in a serious motorcycle accident and has since fought with all of him maybe to survive. The funeral was held today in the church of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Pietrasecca, in the province of L’Aquila.

It was the July of 2019 when Andrea, a young traffic police officer, was unwillingly involved in a serious road accident. He was aboard his motorcycle and as he wandered through the narrow streets of his town, Drystonenear Carsoli, a small town on the border between Abruzzo and Lazio, fate wanted it to remain involved in the clash.

Immediately rescued by the 118 health workers, Andrea was transported to the nearest hospital where the doctors tried in every way to keep him alive.

For Andrea Mozzoni there was nothing to do

There hope of doctors, family members, but also of the many friends and colleagues of Andrea Mozzoni, it is not never turned off. For almost four years her heart continued to beat making everyone hope for a miracle.

However, there was no miracle in the end. Last Thursday, the 30-year-old it is gone forever.

Lots of i condolence messages appeared on the web for the one who is remembered as a very good boy, always kind and helpful, sunny and a lover of life.

THE funerals they took place this afternoon in the church of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Pietrasecca, the village where he lived.

Andrea’s story sadly recalls what happened to Salvo Cavallaro, another very young boy, from 36 years oldwho like Andrea had been involved in a serious motorcycle accident.

In this case, the episode occurred in the summer of 2013 in Monreale, a small town in the province of Palermo, and since then Salvo has remained in as for almost 10 years.

Earlier this week, his sisterwho had meanwhile graduated in nursing to assist him, posted a status on social media to announce the boy’s death.