In a previous post you could already read how i wantfrommymotoraf.be motorcyclists helps with sales. But did you know that i wantfrommymotoraf.be is a platform created by motorcyclists because their own experience of selling a motorcycle through the normal roads had not been particularly convenient? That had to be done better, and that’s why i wantfrommymotoraf.be ready for years to make it as easy as possible for motorcycle sellers.

Most importantly: make it as easy as possible for the seller

The purpose of i wantfrommymotoraf.be is to make it as easy as possible for the seller by offering personal help with the sale. If you sell your motorcycle yourself, there is a lot to consider. Create an advertisement, write a text, determine the value … but then it starts. Negotiating with interested parties can sometimes be tricky, not to mention unrealistic bidders, scammers or test drives that go wrong. I wantfrommymotoraf.be want a totally different experience bidding by relieving the seller of all worries during the entire sales process.

They make available an extensive network of more than 800 motorcycle dealers. All you have to do is register the engine, from there they take over. The motorcycle will appear in an auction closed to private individuals, during which online auction the affiliated dealers can bid on the motorcycle. The specialists of i wantfrommymotoraf.be ensure that all essential data of the engine is noted and take over the negotiation from you. The highest bid is fed back to you, and you decide without any obligation whether you agree. Only when you confirm that you agree with the offer, the motorcycle is sold. Then the buyer comes by to pick it up.

So what makes ikwilvanmijnmotoraf.be so different?

It’s simple: the people who work there. You don’t get automatic bids, the team checks for the best possible solution for each motorcycle. They will look for the right motorcycle dealer especially for your motorcycle. They negotiate for you and keep in touch with merchants to provide them with the full information. Because every engine is different. In this way, the dealer is also fully aware of the condition of the engine, which prevents disappointment afterwards. I wantfrommymotoraf.be wants it to be fair for everyone. If the buyer comes by and the engine is not as described, and the buyer can demonstrate this, the buyer may make another offer. Of course, the seller does not have to agree to this. Our customer service is always ready for cases like this, so that a good solution can be found together. If the motorcycle is as described, the buyer will take the motorcycle for the agreed amount, guaranteed!

Ikwilvanmijnmotoraf.be is therefore a completely independent party

So they do not buy motorbikes themselves, they mediate between the buyer and seller. They assist the seller from registration to transfer. The buyer is always a verified merchant. In addition, the trader is also continuously monitored by i wantfrommymotoraf.be, so that your motorcycle is guaranteed to be picked up by a reliable and honest buyer. By the way, did you know that all employees have a real affinity with motorcycles? A service for and by motorcyclists.

Is ikwilvanmijnmotoraf.be really free for the seller?

Whether the motorcycle is sold through them or not, the service of ikwilvanmijnmotoraf.be is really free. You might want to think about it for a while, that’s also possible. If you agree, the motorcycle is sold immediately. You can then make an appointment with the buyer, so that the motorcycle will be picked up at a time and date that is convenient for you. Payment and proof of transfer are handled on site.

Would you like to read more about the exact method, step by step? Then take a look here†