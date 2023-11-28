Press service: President Lukashenko fired an assistant for an unacceptable act

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko fired his assistant for an unacceptable act. The website of the head of state reported this.

“Igor Brylo has been relieved of his post as assistant to the President of the Republic of Belarus – inspector for the Vitebsk region in connection with committing an offense incompatible with being in the state civil service,” the message says.

What exactly was the reason for the dismissal is not reported.

Brylo has held the position of inspector since July 2023. Previously, he headed the Ministry of Agriculture and Food. During his appointment, Lukashenko stated that he wanted to see an improvement in the economic indicators of the Vitebsk region from his subordinate, and advised not to perceive the new position as an exile.

Lukashenko is concerned about the problems of agriculture

In 2019, Lukashenko dismissed the head of the Mogilev region, Vladimir Domanevsky, after a visit to the Kupalovskoye agricultural holding, located in this region. He called the conditions for keeping the cows Auschwitz, and described the general state of the enterprise with the phrase “there is a cemetery all around, both on the street and under the roof.” The head of state instructed to prepare a list of those responsible for the current state of the agricultural holding, and, if necessary, to initiate criminal cases.

Everyone under the knife, every single one Alexander LukashenkoPresident of Belarus

Later, the Belarusian leader sent officials dismissed from the government to restore order in the Mogilev region. “I will help how I can (…). If you need to transfer the Mogilev region to martial law, as it is now in Kupalovsky, transfer,” he said. Lukashenko ordered presidential aide Mikhail Rusy and the new governor Leonid Zaits to use all legal methods and prove that they are “technological and real men.”

In October 2023, Lukashenko criticized officials for failures in the field of livestock farming. Among other things, he was outraged by the decline in the number of cattle due to the too low number of calves per hundred cows. The President proposed to actively involve students from agricultural universities and schoolchildren to procure feed. “This is good practice, and at the same time a clear example of what and where needs to be improved in our home country,” the president emphasized.

According to Lukashenko, enterprises should increase profits through efficient production, rather than raising prices. Commenting on the proposals of the Chairman of the Minsk Regional Executive Committee, Alexander Turchin, to raise prices for dairy products, he instead ordered more milking of cows.