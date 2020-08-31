In the whirlwind of the Coronademo chaos over the weekend, Berlin’s Senator for the Interior cuts a bad figure. He was unable to prevent the demo itself, nor the disconcerting excesses in front of the Bundestag that followed; Even in the Interior Committee, he can now think of nothing better than to have a mask requirement for future meetings by ordinance. Own mistakes? None recognizable.

The mistake happened on August 26, 10:15 a.m.

There is at least one, and it is well documented. It is a sentence in the press release of the internal administration of August 26th, 10:15 am, in which Andreas Geisel (SPD) comments on his prohibition order: “I am not prepared to accept a second time that Berlin is a stage for corona deniers, Reich citizens and Right-wing extremists are abused. “

Geisel was then accused of having imposed the bans for political reasons. He denies that and says: “But I also claim the right to freedom of expression.”

The senator has a public office that imposes duties on him

A misconception that is unfortunately widespread. The senator has a prominent office that gives him rights and duties. A basic right to freedom of expression, as is due to citizens or politicians who do not hold a public office, is not associated with this.

If a senator speaks as a senator, as was the case with the press release, he can only invoke his powers of public relations. In principle, they demand political neutrality from him, even if it is difficult. Geisel’s official colleague in the federal government, Horst Seehofer (CSU), has just got this drilled in by the Federal Constitutional Court, and the governing Michael Müller also became familiar with the problem after encouraging anti-AfD demos on Twitter.

One can also intervene in a basic right with words

The announcement of August 26th presents the planned demonstrations as a “stage for Reich citizens and right-wing extremists”. Regardless of Geisel’s legal approach, he puts applicants and participants under general suspicion – this is at least a criticism-worthy, if not unjustified, interference with the fundamental right to freedom of assembly because it actually makes it difficult to exercise this right in advance. After all, presumably most of the demonstrators over the weekend do not want to be officially stigmatized as right-wing extremists. It is particularly serious that Geisel has announced his disregard in direct connection with the prohibition order.

Otherwise, Geisel had good reasons for a ban on meetings

It would be desirable if an interior senator in a difficult situation, like hostage in one, would show himself to be more sensitive to such soft forms of fundamental rights impairment. It is understandable that the senator wants to legitimize his controversial step not only legally but also politically. However, there is no room for this in an official communication on a demo ban.

In addition, the Senator is not supposed to have an unhealthy relationship with fundamental rights. He had and has good reasons for banning the demonstrations. All gloomy forecasts have been confirmed. Had he just let things happen like that, he would have been given even more credit for getting out of hand. The decision of the Federal Constitutional Court on the “permanent vigil”, which emphasizes health protection – and thus also a fundamental right that counts, shows that the question of the legality of a ban can also be judged according to criteria that are slightly different from those used by the Berlin judiciary .