A controversy has recently developed over the federalization of state health services for people without labor social security, which is underway with the support of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), a tripartite body with its own legal statute. This controversy began with an article by Julio Frenk, former federal Health Secretary, and Octavio Gómez, his collaborator for at least 23 years. Said article was analyzed by the general director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, who explained that the IMSS-Bienestar, with the statute of a public body (OPD), only shares its name with the IMSS-Bienestar program, founded in 1979, to serve the population in extreme poverty. Robledo pointed out that the original documents of the OPD are its creation decree and its care model, both published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) last year. For students of Mexican health policy, it seems a minimum requirement to know these documents. Frenk may be too busy running the University of Miami, but for Gomez, of the National Institute of Public Health’s Center for Health Systems Research, the aforementioned documents are his subject matter.

Discussions to confront ideas and positions are welcome, as long as they are based on facts and provide knowledge and are not intended to distort the opponent’s arguments. The qualifiers used by Frenk-Gómez, for example, “apartheid” and “corporatism” seem to be used to associate the IMSS-Bienestar with negative situations, particularly in certain circles. In this context, it should be remembered that policies are always based on values ​​and worldviews. There are no abstract policies, they always stem from the objectives to be achieved. Thus, the way in which corporatism is used in the text by Gómez and Frenk suggests that the OPD IMSS-Bienestar tries to recreate the past, when the wage earners of large and medium-sized companies and the public sector enjoyed social security, while the rest of the population was attended by the federal or state health secretariats. The vision of the problem of segmentation of the health system takes on another meaning when precarious work and inequality increased steadily since the general imposition of neoclassical economic policy, particularly after the crisis in the transition between the governments of Salinas and Zedillo in 1994. From then until 2019, the policy of promoting multiple financiers and providers competing with each other prevailed, that is, a commercial model.

The Social Protection System in Health (Seguro Popular-SP), started in 2001, prevailed for 20 years. To understand how it works, it is important to know that it is conceived as health insurance, but it is not a service delivery system. Following this mercantile logic, it covered several service packages: the basic or Causes, the children’s and the catastrophic expenses. Even so, it did not cover by far the services guaranteed by the IMSS and the ISSSTE. Cleverly, Frenk and Gómez maintain that the SP was legislated because S. Levy, general director of the IMSS, proposed Family Health Insurance for those without occupational health insurance within the framework of the ordinary IMSS. Actually, he suggested the incorporation of this population to the health services of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, although he did not present a proposal on how to finance it. Thus, the SP maintained the fragmentation of the public health system and generated a wide space for corruption in the states, a fact that is stated in the reports of the Superior Audit Office of the Federation.

Regardless of the desire to have multiple health providers, the fact is that the main providers were the state health systems at the first and second levels and eventually the High Specialty Institutes and Hospitals. In order to have access to SP resources, health units (health centers and hospitals) would have to be certified, a procedure that was not applied for many years. On the other hand, payments to providers of catastrophic expenditure interventions were generally delayed by at least one year.

The universalization of health services was proposed by the current President since 2002 and was achieved in the Federal District by 2006. Today it remains to be specified how many new resources are required, but of course no one has said or thought that the current budget of the IMSS- Wellness was enough.