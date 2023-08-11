Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/10/2023 – 23:51

The death of teenager Thiago Menezes Flausino, 13, in the early hours of last Monday (7) continues to reverberate in Rio de Janeiro. The executive director of the Fogo Cruzado Institute, Cecília Olliveira, criticized the work of the police in peripheral territories.

“Lethality is an effect of the lack of a public security policy focused on prevention and intelligence. But we also need to pass our history clean. We are a racist society and the police are a mirror of it – only with guns in their hands – working within the logic of an openly racist policy that is the war on drugs”.

Cecília also said that what happened with Thiago is proof of that. “It is not an isolated case. It’s not fair that mothers have to bury their children, that children bury their friends. It’s not fair that after so much suffering they still have to defend the reputation of a teenager killed by those who should protect him. The history of Rio de Janeiro is marked by dead and injured children and adolescents”.

For her, there will be no tendency to reduce armed violence in Brazil if governments and society do not move in that direction. “They don’t have targets for reducing police lethality, they don’t produce data that can be used for public safety planning. Just think that Brazil does not have a national database of homicides or a national database with information on weapons and ammunition, ”she assessed.

State deputy Renata Souza (PSol) said that the state should be held responsible for the death of Thiago and other black children in the favelas. Renata classified public policy as “racist and genocidal that perpetuates itself in complete antagonism towards human rights and the laws that should guarantee them. This is not a daily life that can be accepted, supported or naturalized by anyone”.

In its first public agenda, this Thursday (10), in Campo Grande, west of Rio de Janeiro, Lula was emphatic when criticizing the young man’s death.

“We cannot blame the police, but we have to say that a citizen who shoots a boy who has already fallen is irresponsible and was not psychologically prepared to be a police officer”. Governor Cláudio Castro, sitting with the authorities, witnessed the president’s speech.

The Rio state government was contacted for comment on Lula’s reaction, but did not return. The same happened with the command of the Military Police. He ended up not attending the ceremony for the start of works on the Institute of Pure and Applied Mathematics (Impa) and the signing of the ordinance to reduce flights by Santos Dumont to expand passenger capacity on Galeão. Castro, along with Mayor Eduardo Paes, actively worked to ensure that Galeão could once again receive a greater number of flights.