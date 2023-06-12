Life was never easy for women in afghanistan, a country embroiled in decades of armed conflict, rampant poverty, various catastrophes and, since mid-2021, the Taliban regime. The reactionary militia took power again after the retrograde government of the 1990s, a mandate that ended up plunging the country into the darkness of theocratic savagery of a group of illuminated armed with kalashnikovs.

Despite repeated promises to the international community, one after the other the Taliban dynamited the rights of women since they came to power, as was feared in the weeks prior to the seizure of Kabul after gaining strength inside. Education, in particular, became off-limits to women, barred from high school and, from mid-December 2022, in a deadly blow, from university.

Afghan activist Heela Yoon, who has been holed up in Britain since the return of the Taliban, remotely heads the Afghan Youth Ambassadors for Peace Organization (Ayapo), which works in the eastern provinces to build the capacity of Afghan youth, particularly women, so that they defend their rights and occupy a constructive place in society. Ayapo’s programs have already trained a hundred young people in gender equality, leadership and how to act in humanitarian crises.

In dialogue with La Nación, Yoon described the situation of the Afghan girls as “an awakening without hope”, although he highlighted the strength of these women to continue fighting in defense of their rights.

Heela Yoon, director of the Afghan Youth Ambassadors for Peace Organization.

To what extent did discrimination against women increase under the Taliban?

There are major setbacks. I think the main one was the ban on going to school. Schools have been closed to Afghans for almost two years. And now the ban was imposed on universities, another setback. These extreme policies are going to widen the literacy gap day after day. Furthermore, women are not even present on any of the political platforms, they lose many jobs, they are discriminated against because of their gender. There is no freedom of movement at this time. They cannot go out without a male escort or someone else to accompany them, not even to do the shopping. There are big setbacks, and it’s pretty disappointing.

Based on these flashbacks, what is a normal day like for an Afghan woman, without school, work or public life?



Most of my work involves talking a lot to women and girls in the field. We do interviews and ask them how they live the current situation. For an average Afghan girl, the situation is waking up with no hope. Before the Taliban took power, they had hope for the future, because they had access to education and freedom of movement. They might think that even if we had other problems like poverty or lack of security, there were other ways to improve. But right now all those avenues have been blocked by the Taliban. They do not have access to any fundamental rights. This is the daily life of any Afghan girl.

How do you feel about this confinement? Is it all deception or are they hoping that maybe the Taliban will fall?

Many of the girls we have interviewed have a situation of extreme depression. They have anxiety, and most of them suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. Before the ban on going to university, there was still some hope for many Afghan girls, who said: “well, the ban on going to school is temporary, there may be a power shift in the Taliban leadership. and that the schools be reopened. Because there was pressure from all sides to reopen the schools. But now, even that small hope is gone, because with the ban on universities, many girls are completely hopeless. Now they can’t trust anyone. They cannot trust the international community, they cannot trust the UN, they cannot trust the de facto government.

Wasn’t life already difficult in rural areas for women, who lived in patriarchal societies?

This is one of the questions that many Western activists are also asking. They say, “Didn’t these problems exist before?” And yes, they existed. One of the reasons we founded our organization is to do our work in a localized way, because there is a huge gap between rural, community-based Afghanistan and those who live in the capital. But when you talk to people locally, many want their daughters to go to school. Most of the rural communities support their daughters and sisters to study and receive an education. Yes, we have a lot of patriarchal customs and norms in these local communities. But that will change, and the only way to change that is by allowing girls and women to get an education. Many men, despite having patriarchal customs, continue to support their daughters receiving secondary and tertiary education in their communities.

Let’s talk about your organization, which encourages leadership attitudes in women.

What impact does it have on women and their communities?

When we started the organization we decided to work locally, in the eastern provinces of the country, and we do so through three programs. Our main mission is to empower people on the ground and let them decide what changes they want to make. In one of the training sessions we did, we asked: “What is the problem you want to change in your community?” The main problems they mentioned were forced child marriage and girls not having access to higher education. So we gave them the resources, the training, the networking skills, and we said, “Now it’s up to you how to use it.” And then they would invite local and government leaders and discuss the issues, show them the problems and how they could solve them. It was the first time that many young women took the initiative and organized these dialogues. Because once they have the right resources and encouragement it gives them the confidence that they can do it. And that’s what our organization tries to do, empower people on the ground, because they are their own change agents, their own leaders, they can represent themselves.

In Western countries, feminist leaders do not “ask for permission” to advance the agenda, they do what they have to do. Do you have that same concept?

The context in countries like Afghanistan is very different. If you want to empower women in countries like mine, you have to look at all the factors that prevent women from having access to their fundamental rights, and in Afghanistan we obviously have a lot of restrictions due to culture. For this reason, education is such an important issue, because when one knows her rights, when one knows her value, she can fight for them. Many women, when we trained them, said that they did not know that they had these rights, nor how to obtain them, nor how to fight or how to protect themselves. It is not as free as in western countries for many reasons. But my answer would be that Afghan women are the most resilient you can see, and the strongest. Sometimes due to different barriers we have problems and we try to solve them as far as possible. But now what we need from Western countries and activists is to support us, to give us a platform. Not to represent us, because we are here to represent ourselves, but to give each other a hand.

Aside from what other countries can do to help your cause, looking the other way, what can the West learn from Afghan women?

I think one thing that Western society can learn from us is how strong and resilient we are. Afghanistan has suffered more than four decades of war, and especially women. But despite so many problems, there are many Afghan women, not only within the country, but also from the diaspora, who are trying their best, who can fight for their rights, stay strong, and not let the current extreme policies control them. A lot of things are happening that make you lose hope, but you can see it on social media, you can see it on different channels, that Afghan women are fighting for their rights, they are holding protests. Many women in the diaspora are using different advocacy channels to pressure different organizations, regional leaders and the de facto government to reverse these policies they have imposed. This is something that the Western media could focus on, not seeing Afghan women only as victims, because that is a very wrong way to look at them. And not see ourselves as someone who needs to be rescued. They should see that Afghan women are fighting for their own rights. Even after decades of war we keep trying.

They poisoned students in two schools

At a time when secondary and higher education for women is prohibited by the Taliban, almost a hundred people, including 82 girls, were poisoned in the first week of June in two schools in Afghanistan and taken to hospital, sources told Efe. officers. Up to 56 primary school students were poisoned on June 3, in addition to three female teachers, a teacher, two janitors and a parent at a school in the northern province of Sar-e-Pul, the provincial information director, Mufti, told Efe. Ameer. In the same region, another 26 students and four teachers were poisoned the next day, Ameer added. According to the source, “all the students who were taken to the hospital had nausea and respiratory problems due to unknown persons spraying poison in the classrooms.” The authorities reported that they have already begun investigations to arrest those responsible.

Afghanistan / EFE

