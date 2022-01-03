The much desired PS5 and the equally coveted Xbox Series X / S continue to be sold out everywhere, even more than a year after their launch. Much of this discomfort is obviously due to the global shortage of semiconductors and the subsequent shortage of raw materials, but it is clear to everyone that the new consoles are still selling very well.

And this growth will continue in 2022, at least second AMD CEO Lisa Su. During a recent investor Q&A, Su talked about the impressive PS5 and Xbox Series X / S sales, before stating that she expects sales grow further in 2022, before likely reaching their peak in 2023.

I think the console business, which encompasses this cycle of consoles and everything that orbits as a whole, has been fantastic. I mean, if you think about the strength of this generation, now almost in the middle of the second year of release, it is amazing that the demand is so high. I mean, we have shipped a lot of products. So the fact that demand is still high says more than something about the capabilities of the products, which has been well done by both Microsoft and Sony in this console cycle. We continue to increase production. We expect 2022 to be another year of strong growth for consoles. If you look at the typical console cycle, the peak year is actually the fourth year typically. And so we would expect 2023 to perhaps become the peak year.

Of course, the aforementioned semiconductor shortage cannot be ignored and whether Sony and Microsoft are in fact capable of producing enough consoles remains an unanswered question right now. AMD (and many others) have predicted that 2022 will see continued supply shortages, while Intel said the shortage could extend into 2023.

