POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – After some recent news stories, many have wondered what the influence of social networks and other online platforms is on the behavior of young people. As emerges from the latest survey carried out by the research institute Quorum/YouTrend for Sky TG24, TikTok is the most dangerous social network. For almost one out of two interviewees (43%) it is the social network in which a young person can most easily find himself in a dangerous position. Follow, very detached, Facebook, Telegram, Instagram and YouTube.
HOW POLLS ARE MADE
Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.
Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.
