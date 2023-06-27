Electoral political polls today June 27, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – After some recent news stories, many have wondered what the influence of social networks and other online platforms is on the behavior of young people. As emerges from the latest survey carried out by the research institute Quorum/YouTrend for Sky TG24, TikTok is the most dangerous social network. For almost one out of two interviewees (43%) it is the social network in which a young person can most easily find himself in a dangerous position. Follow, very detached, Facebook, Telegram, Instagram and YouTube.

Very low percentages for Whatsapp (5%), Twitter (2%) and “other” (1%). According to 6% of those interviewed, none of these social networks is dangerous, while 12% could not give an answer.

Changing the subject entirely, the poll by Quorum/YouTrend for Sky TG24 touched on other topics as well. For example, the interviewees were asked whether the LGBTQIA+ community in Italy is discriminated against. Nearly two-thirds, 63%, agree that sexual minorities are discriminated against, while 30% responded that this is not the case

Separating the answer by political proximity to a party, the percentage of those who think that sexual minorities are discriminated against in Italy is the majority in all segments, reaching a peak of 94% among Pd voters and 72% among those of the M5s but it remains above 50% even among center-right voters, including FdI (58%) among whom, however, the share that answered negatively to the question is also very high (42%) and therefore does not think there is any discrimination In this matter there is therefore a need for legislation against discrimination and to protect the rights of the Lgbtqia+ community for 57% of the interviewees. While 29% do not consider it necessary.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.