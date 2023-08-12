The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office reported the arrest of Manuel Ranoque, father of the minors, for alleged child sexual abuse. The extraordinary story of the indigenous children who braved the Colombian jungle for 40 days after a plane crash that took three lives takes another nuance with the revelation.

Manuel Miller Ranoque, the biological father of the four-year-old boy and the under-one-year-old baby, as well as the stepfather of two girls ages 9 and 13, denied the accusations made by his daughters against him. In an interview in a national media he stated: “They are using the truth to intimidate me and tarnish my name, but I want to make it clear that these statements have no foundation.”

The first clues pointed to the possibility of sexual crimes, although the lack of official sources to confirm these allegations left a dark question mark in the air. However, in recent months, a long legal battle for the custody of the children was paralleled by the feat of survival that they carried out.

Indigenous man Manuel Ranoque, father of the two youngest of the four indigenous children who were found alive after being lost for 40 days in the Colombian Amazon jungle following a plane crash, speaks to the media before arriving at the Military Hospital , where the children were hospitalized, in Bogotá on June 11, 2023. Exhausted but happy, four indigenous children who had been missing for more than a month in the Colombian Amazon jungle were reunited with their relatives on Saturday, in a happy ending to a harrowing saga that moved the country. AFP – RAUL ARBOLEDA

In the midst of this storm of controversy, Ranoque previously admitted the existence of a complaint against him, but assured that the accusations were baseless and promised to prove his innocence against the serious accusations of mistreatment and sexual abuse. “I categorically reject these false allegations,” declared the father of the minors.

The fight for the custody of the children has been the epicenter of the Ranoque dispute, who argued to local media that he led the search in the jungle. He also questioned the actions of the grandparents, who opted for hotel accommodation while the children faced adversity.

The maternal grandfather, Narciso Mucutuy, filed charges against Ranoque, alleging that he had used violence against the children’s mother, Magdalena Mucutuy.

Prior to the confirmation of his arrest by the authorities, Ranoque shared with the local media that a series of problems had arisen in the family environment. However, he emphasized that he considered these matters as private, avoiding qualifying them as “rumors” for public opinion.

The legal battle for child custody

In July, it was reported that Lesly Mucutuy, Soleiny Mucutuy, Tien Noriel and Cristin Neriman, the four siblings rescued in the Colombian jungle, were released after one month and five days of medical treatment at the Bogotá Military Hospital.

But as the children began their recovery process, a legal battle for their custody ensued. The grandparents, Narciso Mucutuy and Fátima Valencia, assumed responsibility for the care of the minors, under the supervision of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF).

During this process, the Ombudsman’s Office ensured the integrity of the children, guaranteeing that their rights were respected and protected at all times.

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro greets doctors treating surviving children from a Cessna 206 plane that crashed in thick jungle and who are hospitalized at the central military hospital, in Bogota, on June 10, 2023. © Colombian Presidency via Reuters

Astrid Cáceres, director of the ICBF, shared in a radio interview that this six-month legal process seeks to meticulously evaluate the situation of minors to safeguard their well-being and safety. Amid this moving story, the urgency of facing the reality of child sexual abuse highlighted the importance of careful analysis and a focus on justice.

“We found out about the capture of the father of the two minor children Mucutuy and we believe that the prosecutor’s office operated within the full legal framework,” said Astrid Cáceres.

A story of hope and miracles in the Colombian jungle

The children’s journey began when they were traveling with their mother from the Amazonian village of Araracuara to the town of San José del Guaviare. However, their trip was cut short when the plane, which was carrying four children and three adults, including their mother who died, experienced engine failure. The emergency forced an emergency landing and marked the beginning of their fight to survive in the jungle.

Soldiers search for missing children in the Colombian Amazon jungle after a small plane crash in the municipality of Solano, department of Caquetá, Colombia, on May 23, 2023. © EFE/Colombian Military Forces

Despite the obstacles, the children demonstrated their ingenuity and knowledge of the jungle by eating cassava seeds and flour, and by taking advantage of their familiarity with tropical fruits. They belong to the Huitoto indigenous group and their ability to adapt was crucial for their survival.

After several days of intensive search, the crashed plane was finally located deep in the Colombian jungle. The bodies of the adults on board were recovered, but the children were not at the scene. The spirit of search, both on the part of the Colombian Army and of the indigenous communities, was fundamental in the success of this unique rescue operation in the well-known ‘Operation Hope’.

