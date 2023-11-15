When Ed Baldwin landed on the Moon in 1971, he was barely entering middle age. His brown hair falls over his forehead. His clean-shaven face is virtually wrinkle-free. But space can age a man. By 2003, on Mars, his hair has become gray and sparse, and wrinkles have multiplied.

Ed is a character in the Apple TV+ series “For All Mankind.” He is played by Swedish actor Joel Kinnaman, who was about Ed’s age in the first season. But in the fourth season, which premiered Nov. 10, Kinnaman, 43, plays 70-year-old Ed. His filming days typically began before dawn, with four hours in the hair and makeup chair.

Created by Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert with Ronald D. Moore, “For All Mankind” sets out a world in which the space race never ended, showing it from the 1960s to the present. That requires their characters to age a decade between seasons, without the use of computer-generated effects. (In “For All Mankind” those are reserved for asteroids and explosions, not hair loss.)

In Season 1, the makeup team, led by Erin Koplow, used foundation to give the actors a youthful look. For women, period-appropriate makeup was applied on top. In the second season, some actors were given small pieces of a latex solution that gives the appearance of fine lines.

For season 3, there was more latex solution and more gray hair. Kinnaman was given silicone prosthetics, which created deeper wrinkles. And the actors moved differently, reflecting back and joint pain.

The costumes also age and place the characters. Like makeup, period clothing is meant to whisper, not scream. “It’s better if they’re not too loud,” said Esther M. Marquis, costume designer for the third and fourth seasons.

The tailoring of subsequent seasons is not always flattering, suggesting maturity and even weight gain. The few suits that do remain and stand out are the space suits, each of which is custom made. The first season’s costumes were closely inspired by NASA. For the third and fourth seasons, Marquis had to imagine a suit appropriate for the climate of Mars that could be made primarily with materials and methods available in 2003.

“The suit I was designing had to live in both worlds, a future world and a past world,” he said.

In each season, the divergence from our world is greater, heightened by the technologies thrown up by the show’s space race. Most significantly, the Moon’s supply of helium-3 was mined for cold fusion, effectively solving the climate crisis.

This reflects the show’s message: that something profound was lost when the United States abandoned the space race.

Since the series debuted, the space race has started to move a little faster. Private companies have launched rockets. The Artemis 3 mission plans to land a woman and a person of color on the Moon in 2025. And Axiom Space, a company contracted to supply suits for the upcoming Artemis missions, asked Marquis to design flight suits. There’s also new interest in mining on metal-rich asteroids, a Season 4 plot point.

“That’s one of the secret weapons of our program,” Wolpert said. “Nothing in our program is impossible.”

By: Alexis Soloski