When French director Alice Diop attended the trial of Fabienne Kabou, a woman who left her 15-month-old daughter on a beach to drown, she had no intention of making a film. She felt “unusually identified” with the person at the center of the 2016 case, who, like her, was a black woman of Senegalese descent with a mulatto son, she said in a recent interview. She believed that the tragedy had an “almost mythological dimension.”

Diop realized that she was not the only woman who had been drawn to the northern French town of Saint-Omer to observe Kabou. Looking around her during closing defense arguments, Diop saw other women crying. “The story was taking everyone back to deep and very personal issues,” Diop said, through an interpreter. “The conviction that he was going to make a movie about it came right out of that moment,” he added.

Her experiences being present in that courthouse have been transformed into “Saint Omer,” the documentarian’s first foray into narrative feature films. At its premiere at the Venice Festival last year, she was awarded the distinction for best debut and the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize, basically second place at the prestigious event. Diop was the first black woman to direct a film submitted by France for Best International Film Oscar consideration, but she did not make the shortlist.

“Saint Omer” adds a fictional superstructure to the Kabou case, with novelist Rama (Kayije Kagame) providing the window through which audiences peek into the trial of Laurence Coly (Guslagie Malanda). The details of the case remain the same: Like Kabou, Laurence does not deny killing his secretly born daughter of an older white man, but describes a descent into madness brought on by “witchcraft.”

Although Rama is apparently there to collect research for her next book, a variation on the Medea theme, watching Laurence makes her contemplate her impending pregnancy, as well as her strained relationship with her own mother. Diop swings between an intimate depiction of Rama’s hushed moments alone with his thoughts and his changing body, and Laurence’s harrowing testimony portrayed in long, uninterrupted takes that force audiences to absorb disturbing information and reckon with the humanity of each other. this woman.

Diop, 43, came to film directing after studying colonial history at the Sorbonne in Paris, where she recognized her desire to unravel French society and the lingering effects of colonialism from her perspective as the daughter of Senegalese immigrants. For her, the cinema was what had the most power.

That vocation is evident, for example, in “We (Nous)”, her 2022 documentary. It is made up of a series of disconnected vignettes that capture a diverse range of life in the suburbs of Paris and includes archival footage of herself. Diop’s family and their memories. Although “Saint Omer” is his first foray into fiction, he sees it as “a continuation and an extension” of the rest of his work.

As Diop watched the trial (Kabou was found guilty), he began keeping a journal recording what was said, which would become the draft of the script he wrote together with his editor, Amrita David, and novelist Marie NDiaye.

“I think that by writing it I was keeping my distance from this issue that was so corrosive and so difficult,” he said.

During filming, the mostly female production crew experienced what Diop said was group “collective psychotherapy” while individually reflecting on their own family ties. Although she wants the public to come to their own conclusions, Diop has, in fact, undergone a change.

“There is no doubt that the process of going through this film is something that healed me, that helped me highlight certain things and heal some wounds,” he said.

